DANVERS — Three North Shore-based banks are planning to open new branches this year as they continue to stake out territory in a competitive market.
The new locations will be opened by Salem Five in Billerica and Wilmington, East Boston Savings Bank in Salem, and North Shore Bank in Reading.
North Shore Bank President and CEO Kevin Tierney said the moves are a reflection of a strong market in the area as well as competition from out-of-state banks that have begun moving in to Massachusetts.
"Certainly the banking industry on the North Shore is very healthy," Tierney said. "All of the banks are performing well. This is a very strong market economically, not only for New England and Massachusetts but the Northeast."
The move by North Shore Bank into Reading comes just a few months after its merger with Beverly Bank, which was completed in October. Tierney said at the time that there were no plans to close any branches as a result of the merger, but the company announced recently that it will close the former Beverly Bank branch at 29 Elm St. in Danvers.
Tierney said the branch is closing because it is located diagonally across the street from a North Shore Bank branch at 48 Elm St., which is larger and has more parking than 29 Elm.
"It doesn't make sense to have two service locations directly across the street from each other," he said.
Tierney said the bank has not decided what it will do with the building at 29 Elm St. though. Beverly Bank spent nearly $1 million to build the branch in 2017 after knocking down a historic building on the site.
"In past mergers we have held on to real estate and utilized it later," Tierney said. "We may sell it."
He called the bank's move into Reading a "logical extension" of its service area. The bank already has a number of business and consumer customers in the community, he said.
North Shore Bank is also planning to relocate its branch inside the Big Y on Lowell Street in Peabody to a stand-alone location in the same plaza.
Tierney said the merger with Beverly Bank has gone well. Beverly Bank customers are scheduled to be converted to North Shore Bank's computer system the weekend of March 14-15, and the signs on all of the former Beverly Bank branches will be changed to North Shore Bank at that time.
Tierney said the bank has absorbed the majority of the workforce from Beverly Bank and that no layoffs are anticipated as a result of the merger.
"As a mutual institution, we're committed to our employees," he said.
East Boston Savings Bank, meanwhile, is continuing its push into the North Shore market with the scheduled opening this spring of a branch at the corner of Washington and New Derby streets in Salem. East Boston Savings is headquartered in Peabody and has opened branches in Danvers and Lynn in recent years.
"We've had our eye on Salem for a long time," said Richard Gavegnano, chairman and CEO of the bank. "We have a lot of loans in the Salem/Marblehead area and we don't have a branch that's really convenient for the people who are already customers of ours. The Salem market is pretty well dominated by one or two players, so I think there's plenty of room for somebody who wants another choice."
Salem Five is branching into Wilmington and Billerica as part of a strategy to connect its existing locations after the bank acquired Sage Bank of Lowell in 2018, according to Executive Vice President Joe Riley. Salem Five has also re-located, or is planning to re-locate, several other branches to give the bank more visibility, he said, including moving from Central Street to Main Street in Peabody.
While more people are banking online, Riley said, physical branches still play an important role for community banks. Customers still like to visit branches for some services, he said, and the offices also serve as a "visible manifestation of the brand."
"You think of a branch as a giant billboard," Riley said. "If people never see you physically it's hard to get on the consideration list."
Branching out
These local banks are planning to open branches at the following locations in 2020:
Salem Five — Wilmington, Billerica
East Boston Savings — Salem
North Shore Bank — Reading
