While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of its scheduled dinner, the North Shore Chamber of Commerce is continuing its tradition of recognizing the region’s top-ranked high school seniors as Honors Scholars.

The Honors Scholars program, now in its 52nd year, recognizes more than 300 students from 34 public and private high schools on the North Shore, all of them ranked in the top 5% of their graduating class.

The tradition began in 1968 when the honorees were just Beverly High School students, as the chamber served only Beverly. With the growth of the chamber, the dinner now accommodates an audience of more than 1,000 people and recognizes the top scholars from across the region.

While the celebratory dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Danvers, which attracts more than 1,000 students and parents, was canceled this year, the hope is to see its return, stronger than ever, in 2021.

Among the top scholars were these Cape Ann residents:

Molly McAreavey

GLOUCESTER HIGH SCHOOL

Julia Kaper

MANCHESTER ESSEX REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL

  

Nathaniel Kirby

ROCKPORT HIGH SCHOOL

 

Andrew Bouchie

ST. JOHN’S PREPARATORY HIGH SCHOOL

The best of the rest

Gloucester High School

Cody Clifford

Isabella Giordano

Sophia Hogan-Lopez

Matthew Johnson

Emily Meyran

Ruby Mills

Gracianna O’Toole

Lila Olson

Rockport High School

Alexa Kamm

Rosemary McNiff

Evelyn Merz

Jillian Tierney

Salem Academy

Abigail Clark

Jonathan Curran-Cardarelli

Tags

Recommended for you