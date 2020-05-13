While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of its scheduled dinner, the North Shore Chamber of Commerce is continuing its tradition of recognizing the region’s top-ranked high school seniors as Honors Scholars.
The Honors Scholars program, now in its 52nd year, recognizes more than 300 students from 34 public and private high schools on the North Shore, all of them ranked in the top 5% of their graduating class.
The tradition began in 1968 when the honorees were just Beverly High School students, as the chamber served only Beverly. With the growth of the chamber, the dinner now accommodates an audience of more than 1,000 people and recognizes the top scholars from across the region.
While the celebratory dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Danvers, which attracts more than 1,000 students and parents, was canceled this year, the hope is to see its return, stronger than ever, in 2021.
Among the top scholars were these Cape Ann residents:
Molly McAreavey
GLOUCESTER HIGH SCHOOL
Julia Kaper
MANCHESTER ESSEX REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL
Nathaniel Kirby
ROCKPORT HIGH SCHOOL
Andrew Bouchie
ST. JOHN’S PREPARATORY HIGH SCHOOL
The best of the rest
Gloucester High School
Cody Clifford
Isabella Giordano
Sophia Hogan-Lopez
Matthew Johnson
Emily Meyran
Ruby Mills
Gracianna O’Toole
Lila Olson
Rockport High School
Alexa Kamm
Rosemary McNiff
Evelyn Merz
Jillian Tierney
Salem Academy
Abigail Clark
Jonathan Curran-Cardarelli