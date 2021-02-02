DANVERS — These Cape Ann residents were named to North Shore Community College's dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.
Dean's list honors are awarded to students who have earned six or more semester hours of academic credit with a grade point average (GPA) of 3.30 or higher.
GLOUCESTER
Austin Abell, Noman Ahmad, Brittney Anderton, Kayla Asaro, Juliana Bolognese, Sarah Burnham, Ryan Calnan, Selena Capone, Sabrina Cardone, Kacia Christopher, Gina Ciarametaro, James Ciaramitaro, Kimberly Curcuru-Henry, Hunter Darling, Angelica Duran, Giusi Favazza, Aidan Fitzgerald, Lake Fleming, Cindy Fletcher, Aisha Frontiero, Michaela Frontiero, Luis Gomez Canales, Courtney Good, Genesis Hartley, Autumn Kane, Kajal Kataria, Emily Keyes, Mabelita Koller, and Nathan Lafata.
Also Elaina Maclean, Sarah Mahoney, Brieana Mann, Joseph Marcantonio, Laurel Massey, Sydney Mckay, Daniel Mcshea, Savannah Miller, Rebecca Murray, David Ogulnick, Alexander Olson, Susan Orleans, Jonathan Paquiot, Tayia Parisi, Angela Paterson, Amber Pinkham, Michelle Puccio, Tia Reddy, Erin Reed-Coates, Daniela Romano, Kristin Rotondo, Allison Sears, Jennifer Severino, Evan Smith, Marissa Swindell, Tianna Swindell, Alexandra Tashjy, Maggie Towne, Lykourgos Tzioumas, Kaylie Ward, Catherine Watt, Molly White, Lillian Wood and Tajudeen Yoosuf.
ESSEX
Rosana Auditore, Kristen Harding, Megan Hickey-Reed, and Benjamin Legere.
MANCHESTER
Christina Bullock, Nancy Gambal, Alejandrina Ovalle, James Rich, Samoel Suarez, and Amanda Thurston.
ROCKPORT
Amanda Greel, Lauren Mcnair, Kyle Moroney, Robert Muniz, Kayla Parisi, Matthew Perkins, Jacob Ward, Kate Whitley, and Rebecca Woodson.