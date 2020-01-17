North Shore Community College faculty takes vote of ‘no confidence’ in administration

DANVERS — A significant number of faculty and staff in one of North Shore Community College’s three unions took a vote of “no confidence” in the college’s administration last month.
The union, which represents about a third of the college’s 990 employees, did so over concerns about the leadership’s “top-down management style” amid an environment of falling enrollments in higher education.
“We have a situation here where faculty and professional staff are not being listened to,” Norene Gachignard, president of the Massachusetts Community College Council’s North Shore Community College Professional Association, said in an interview.
The issues were detailed in a letter Dec. 16 to the college’s Board of Trustees from the executive committee of the union.
“We believe there is a lack of respect for and consideration of faculty/staff expertise and recommendations along with a continual demonstrated lack of communication and follow-through on college initiatives as well as concerns and requests from the union,” reads the letter, which requested a meeting with trustees. That meeting took place Jan. 10.
President Patricia Gentile, who is retiring in July, said in a statement that the administration and Board of Trustees are aware of the union’s vote.
“The Board of Trustees has committed to working over the coming months to better understand and work at resolving issues,” Gentile said.
“All community colleges are facing very challenging times of declining enrollments, shrinking state support to fund public higher education, and more. I have great empathy for the faculty and staff at North Shore Community College,” she said. “When you combine the stress of responding to needed change due to external trends, combined with faculty and professional staff not receiving their negotiated raises for 18 months because the state supplemental budget has still not passed, it certainly causes frustration and anxiety.”
The college’s enrollment is down 27% over the past decade, from just under 11,000 students earning credits 10 years ago to 7,800 last year. This is due to a strong economy in which adult students are working, while the number of school-age children are declining on the North Shore.
This has caused distress among faculty, and Gentile said the community college is working hard to be relevant to students, such as offering hybrid courses that include both online and classroom learning.
She understands how faculty “can get pretty stressed,” and that “you might disagree with the internal decisions that are being made.”
The union recommended four things, Gentile said, including trustees responding to their letter, a board member going to a union meeting, making sure faculty has a seat on the presidential search committee, and having a faculty member sit on the board. The latter may face legal hurdles.
Board Chairperson J.D. LaRock, who is also an educator and professor, said he appreciated the union’s concerns.
“We do need to join together as a community to see what shared governance looks like,” LaRock said. He said he met with the union’s president over the holidays and about 10 faculty and staff last Friday to hear their concerns.
He noted this comes at a time when Gentile is retiring. He plans to convene a small group of people from the college and the community at large about issues of shared governance, enrollment and the college’s relevance to employers.
“We also want to strongly affirm our support for President Gentile,” LaRock said. After Gentile retires, the 55-year-old community college will have an interim president, he said. The board does not want to rush the search process. A new president should be named in 2021.
Gentile said the internal debate at the community college is not impacting the strength and quality of education students are receiving.
The vote
The union called for a vote of no confidence at a meeting Nov. 26, and then received votes over a 10-day period. Gachignard said 51% of the approximately 300 faculty and professional staff members in the union participated in the vote.
Of those who responded, 112 members (68.3%) voted yes, 14 members (8.6%) voted no and 38 members (23.2%) abstained, according to the letter.
Votes were cast electronically and via paper ballots.
The union’s letter named Gentile as well as the four vice presidents in the college’s executive cabinet: Karen Hynick, vice president of academic affairs; Janice Forsstrom, vice president of administration and finance/chief financial officer; Madeline Wallis, vice president of human resource development; and Bill Hebert Jr., vice president of student affairs.
Gentile, 67, had announced Dec. 4 her plans to retire in July after seven years on the job. She earned $209,308 through Dec. 21, 2019, according to state records.
“This is not just about Pat Gentile,” said Gachignard, who understands the challenges of being in higher education at a time of steep enrollment declines.
“Pat’s done a pretty good job of keeping us afloat,” she said.
The issues being brought to light are not about contract negotiations either, she said. After a protracted bargaining session, the union and the administration came to an agreement 19 months ago, said Gachignard. However, funding of the retroactive salary raise of 2%, which was due to kick in on July 2018, did not happen until last month.
Gentile’s announcement of her retirement and the no-confidence vote are just coincidence, both Gachignard and Gentile said.
Gachignard said she believes Gentile when she says she first told the state Board of Higher Education six months ago she was going to retire.
Gentile said that when she heard about the vote, she called Gachignard to tell her, in confidence, she was planning to retire, before going public with the news.
She made her decision to retire in the summer, but held off making it public because she didn’t want it to be an issue when a team from the New England Commission on Higher Education, a regional accreditation agency, visited in the fall. The community college had been gearing up for two years in anticipation of the visit.
The union’s letter said that “even with the evidence recently collected and offered in the NECHE visit exit report, the cabinet members have persisted in their assessment that many faculty and staff concerns are not valid and do not need to be addressed ...”
The union’s letter also said top-down decision making was “the main weakness” in the exit report, which also noted that “college-wide progress is hindered by the lack of a faculty voice.”
Gentile said the administration plans to look at the NECHE team’s feedback on that point when the final exit report comes out in January. A decision will be made on the college’s accreditation in late winter.
“We value the college governance system that has been strengthened over the past two years to allow opportunity for participation of all who desire (to do so) throughout the college,” Gentile said. “If there needs to be additional provisions made to further bolster our shared governance model, we will certainly address any outstanding issues.”
