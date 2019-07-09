BEVERLY — Three businesses are now up and running at North Shore Crossing, but the opening date of the new plaza’s most prominent tenant is still a bit of a mystery.
A spokeswoman for Whole Foods Market on Monday declined to say when the store would open, saying only that company officials would be in touch “as soon as opening details are available.”
Whole Foods will be the anchor tenant at North Shore Crossing, a $20 million plaza just off Route 128 on Brimbal Avenue. Construction is ongoing at the site, which has room for 12 businesses.
So far three businesses have opened — North Shore Bank, Mathnasium, and Praxis Performance & Wellness. Leases have also been signed with a liquor store, pet shop, orthodontist office, and a Verizon store, according to the plaza’s website.
Another lease is pending for a coffee shop/bakery, while the landlord is also seeking a restaurant, according to the plaza’s website. North Shore Crossing’s developer and landlord, CEA Group of Cambridge, did not return messages for this story.
As for the date of the Whole Foods opening, it depends on whom you ask. Mayor Mike Cahill said he believes Whole Foods is targeting a fall opening. Mathnasium owner Jim Aloisio, whose business opened in the plaza on June 1, said he has heard only that Whole Foods will open sometime in “late summer.”
“I don’t know if that means August or September,” he said.
Aloisio, a former math department head at Gloucester High School, opened Mathnasium eight years ago on Enon Street in Beverly. He said he decided to move to Beverly Crossing because it is a better location with more parking and an anchor tenant like Whole Foods that can draw customers from a wider area.
“We’re all very excited about the Whole Foods coming and the other tenants that will be coming in,” he said.
Praxis Performance & Wellness, which describes itself as a “boutique fitness center,” opened in the plaza on June 24. The business was previously located in Manchester under the name Clubxcel. Praxis offers classes in pilates, zumba, TRX and aerial yoga, among others.
“It’s been fabulous,” Praxis manager Jill Tache said of the new location. “We’re just looking forward to everybody else opening.”
The Whole Foods in Beverly will be the company’s 33rd store in Massachusetts.
