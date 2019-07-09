HAMILTON — A Beverly man was declared dead after being pulled from a Hamilton pond about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and rushed to Beverly Hospital.
The Hamilton Fire Department was dispatched to Gravelly Pond at 2 p.m. after a caller reported a possible drowning there, with the victim underwater.
The incident took place at the end of the pump house trail off a small beach approximately one-eighth of a mile from Chebacco Road, which runs from Pine Street, winding eastward between Chebacco Lake and Beck, Round and Gravelly ponds.
Deputy Chief Kenneth Brand arrived about 2:15 p.m. and assumed command.
With Beauport Ambulance standing by, Lt. Jared Dolan led a five-man sweep-search, consisting of members of the Hamilton Police and Fire Departments, from a lifeline on shore.
An initial report indicated the victim had been underwater 15 to 20 minutes.
At 2:25, Police Lt. Janes located the victim about 35 feet from the shore in some 6 feet of water. He was pulled to shore and resuscitation efforts were initiated by Beauport paramedics.
The victim, a 23-year-old Beverly man, was transported to Beverly Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.
A concerned female friend of the victim remained at the scene throughout the ordeal, assisted by a firefighter who remained with her until the victim was found and rushed to the hospital.
The Massachusetts State Police detectives attached to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office and the Hamilton Police are investigating. However, foul play is not suspected at this time.
