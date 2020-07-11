BEVERLY — North Shore Music Theatre will remain dark for 2020.
In an email to patrons, theater owner Bill Hanney said shows will not be held until May 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. He called the decision "difficult and heartbreaking" but said it was necessary for the health and safety of patrons, staff and casts.
North Shore Music Theatre originally planned to start its season in May, but postponed it until September after the pandemic hit and planned to hold shows in January and February for the first time in its 65-year history.
But Hanney said in his message that it has become "increasingly clear that there should not be any performances at North Shore Music Theatre until 2021."
The originally announced 2020 musical season will now become the 2021 musical season. Hanney said anyone holding tickets for the 2020 season musicals will receive equivalent replacement tickets by mail in early spring of 2021.
Here is the new schedule for 2021:
-- "Mamma Mia!": May 4-16
-- "Thoroughly Modern Millie": June 1-13
-- Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella": July 6-18
-- "Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story": Aug. 10-22
-- "Little Shop of Horrors": Sept. 21-Oct. 3
-- "Kinky Boots": Oct. 26-Nov. 7
-- "A Christmas Carol": Dec. 3-23
