A coalition of high-school students called the North Shore Youth Leaders is holding a North Shore Teen Summer Send-Off this Saturday, June 17.
It’s a free event planned by teens to help their peers on Cape Ann and the North Shore “de-stress” at the end of the school year. North Shore Youth Leaders’ students are from Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Danvers and Beverly.
The event, formerly known as Teen Mental Health Day, is scheduled for this Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. at the McPherson Youth Center and Innocenti Park, 4 McPherson Drive in Beverly. This is the third year for the event.
Chelsea Goldstein-Walsh, the regional prevention director in the Gloucester Health Department, said the summer send-off is being held to help teens ages 13 to 19 have some fun and de-stress after the school year.
The event will feature throwback field-day games such as egg and spoon races, tug-of-war, and crafts such as friendship bracelets or pin-back buttons for backpacks.
Food is being provided by Flip the Bird and Salerno’s Pizza restaurants. The event will also feature a plate-smashing station, therapy dogs, resource tables, a live disc jockey, a video game tournament and free raffle prizes.
For those in need of transportation, there’s a free bus ride to the event and back from Gloucester High School on Leslie O. Johnson Road. Email Goldstein-Walsh at cgoldstein-walsh@gloucester-ma.gov to reserve a spot on the bus or for more information.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.