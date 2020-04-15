Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to a mixture of light rain and snow developing overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to a mixture of light rain and snow developing overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.