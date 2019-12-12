ESSEX — A U-Haul full of toys donated by a Byfield couple will benefit needy Essex and Manchester families in memory of a longtime Gloucester teacher.
As they have for the last several years, Bob and Jan Tyler-Nelson of Byfield donated the truckful of toys to the annual 2019 North Shore Toy Drive and Broadcast on Thursday at Woodman's of Essex. The restaurant was one of nine stops on the North Shore and Cape Ann for the drive, lead by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester.
The Tyler-Nelsons made the gift in the name of Grace Stark, a longtime Gloucester teacher, who died in 2004.
Toys collected at the Woodman's stop will benefit Action Inc. and are earmarked for needy Essex and Manchester residents. Toys collected at other stops benefited agencies and families in those communities.
Aubuchon Hardware, with the the support of Lyon Waugh Auto Group and GEICO Insurance of Saugus, partnered with Tarr and North Shore 104.9 to present a live broadcast of the toy drive tour. The tour began in Lynn at 6 a.m. and ended in Gloucester at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.