A failed vote for proposed Gloucester combined school project would lead to two paths.
“And I would say neither are good for Gloucester,” said Ben Lummis, Gloucester’s new superintendent of schools.
The School Committee’s Building and Finance Subcommittee met last Wednesday to discuss what would happen if the Nov. 2 vote to approve the debt exclusion override needed to fund the construction of a new elementary school does not pass.
An override allows the city to assess taxes in excess of the strictures of Proposition 2 ½ and usually results in a permanent increase in the community’s tax base, according to the city’s Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Budget Report.
Lummis in a PowerPoint presentation outlined the two “likely” paths; Restart from the beginning with the Massachusetts School Building Association (MSBA); or, “Turn our backs on a new, modern school and attempt to maintain two substandard buildings at East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial.”
“Neither one would be meeting the educational program and the educational needs of students today and certainly won’t as they continue,” he said.
Path One: Starting over
Restarting from the beginning with MSBA would lead to a new project timeline, and if approved in 2022, the best case scenario has construction beginning in 2025, at a cost of $20 million more than the current project cost of $$66.7 million. There would be no possibility of completion of new Veterans Memorial/East Gloucester Elementary School before 2027.
The schools would need to submit a new Statement of Interest in Spring 2021 and compete against 100 or more proposals to enter the Eligibility Phase. A decision wouldn't be made until December 2021 at the earliest.
If selected, the district will go back to the work started in February 2017 and spend additional dollars redoing studies and design work that has already been done.
With five years of cost escalation at about 5% per year, the project cost would equal $85 million, according to preliminary calculations.
Path Two: Maintaining buildings
According to Lummis’ presentation, East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary school are substandard facilities that compromise student learning and services; have inadequate systems as well as health, safety and accessibility issues; and provide inferior working conditions for staff.
What maintaining these two buildings would look like, said Lummis, is “not the path you want to go down.”
The current projected cost to maintain the schools with no learning space or program improvements is about $18 million per school, a total of $36 million.
Lummis noted that if the district chose to maintain the two buildings with minimal space and program improvements, the cost would be $31 million per school — $60 million before escalation — and could still require a debt exclusion vote.
“We don’t have a pathway or funding for any of this,” Lummis said.
Possible paths
While School Committee members had ideas for what could be done if the vote does not pass, they confirmed that the best path would be for voters to approve the override.
“The best opportunity is for this to go through and for this school to get built,” School Committee member Joel Favazza said. “We are having this discussion because nothing is certain in this world.”
He raised the question that if the best option is not made available to the school district, “how do we make the best out of a bad situation?”
While ideas were tossed around and discussion was had, Lummis doesn’t think that any of the ideas proposed — including his own — are “plan B” material.
“I’m hesitant to call any of these plan B or plan C or plan D because they are not plans yet,” Lummis said. “They are possible paths which have serious, serious problems.”
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU WATCH
What: School Committee Building and Finance Subcommittee's discussion of possible options if Gloucester doesn't vote for an override for the new combined Veterans Memorial/East Gloucester Elementary School projected.
Where: The full video can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3fJF7oh, The discussion about the combined school project begins 32 minutes into the video.