'Nothing much else like it'

ROCKPORT -- Rockporters once again came out en-masse to usher in the holiday season, gathering Saturday evening to take in the 74th annual live Christmas Pageant.
The long-time Rockport tradition features a live reenactment of the birth of Jesus. Dozens of Cape Ann residents, from young children to long-timers, dress up in traditional biblical garb and perform for hundreds of spectators.
Set-up began around 4 p.m. at the Hibbard Gallery at the Rockport Art Association & Museum on Main Street.
“It’s been going good,” said third-year pageant chairwoman Pat Alto at the time. “There’s a lot of kids this year (participating), more so than ever.”
Performers were busy changing into their costumes, which were all designed and sewn by Rockport’s own Linda Hogan. Over the course of 40 years, Hogan has amassed hundreds of costumes for the annual pageant.
“Each year I make a new costume for a major character,” she said. “Last year it was the Three Kings, and this year it was Joseph. I’ve also done four or five new shepherd’s costumes.”
Hogan’s handiwork did not go unnoticed by audience members.
“The Kings’ costumes were better than I had ever seen them,” said Patricia Brady of Gloucester. “It was full sparkles.”
Moments before lining up, Peggy Coonley and her granddaughter, Micaela, both dressed as Ladies of Bethlehem, congregated with other actors outside the art association. Peggy said she had been participating in the pageant for 35 years or more, previously bringing along Micaela’s father when he was young. Micaela, who had played Mary two years prior, said she was home on holiday break as a sophomore at Drake University in Iowa.
The show officially began at 5 p.m. to the joy of the hundreds of onlookers lining Main Street. Led by torch-bearing shepherds, Mary, played by Alexandria Nicholas, traveled alongside Joseph, played by Jay Smith, in search of a place to stay for the night. After being turned down by the Innkeeper at the Rockport Art Association & Museum building, the couple continued down to the manger outside First Congregational Church. Once baby Jesus was born, he was gifted gold, frankincense and myrrh by the Three Kings. The pageant ended with a group sing-along of “Silent Night.”
For the 25th year in a row, the pageant was narrated by Rockport local Michael Costello. His booming voice projected all throughout downtown via multiple loudspeakers lined down Main Street. Earlier this week, Costello told the Gloucester Daily Times, “I can almost recite (the story) without the script at this point.”
After the performance was over, some spectators met back up at the art association for a cup of hot chocolate. Guests were greeted by James Craig, the art association and museum’s new executive director hired earlier this year.
“I’ve lived in Rockport since 1997, but this is my first time seeing the pageant,” Craig said. “It’s like a Norman Rockwell painting come to life. There’s nothing much else like it.”
As the crowd began to disperse at the art association, Barry Day of London, England, regrouped with his friends and family outside. This was Day’s 15th year at the pageant. He’s been attending ever since his son, Giles, married a Rockport resident and moved across the pond 17 years ago.
“It gives the holiday a real start,” he said. “What would Rockport be without the pageant?”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.