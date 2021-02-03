SALEM — After an 11-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down and limiting staff at state courthouses, more than 27,000 notices are being sent to people who admitting to drunken driving charges but might now be entitled to a new trial.
The notices are the result of a judge's findings in 2019 that not only did officials in the state police lab that oversees alcohol breath tests allow improperly calibrated machines to be used for years after they were purchased, but that they then minimized and tried to hide the full scope of the problem. Some lawyers have compared the situation to the state drug lab scandals involving chemists falsifying results.
Attorney Joseph Bernard called the notices "a huge development" for thousands of people whose lives "were turned upside down" by a drunken driving arrest and conviction that may have been based on faulty evidence from unvetted technology, or tainted by officials who withheld evidence during court proceedings. Bernard, a Springfield-area defense attorney, led the legal challenges to the use of the Draeger 9510 Alcotest machines.
While it's rare in a first-time drunken driving case for someone to serve jail time, people facing subsequent offenses typically spend some time in custody. Aside from the penalty, drunken driving cases have cost people jobs, housing, and even parenting time with children, as well as possible immigration consequences for non-citizens.
The notices will go to anyone who pleaded guilty or admitted to sufficient facts in a drunken driving case between June 2011, when the machines went into use across the state, and April 18, 2019.
Although the machines were recalibrated earlier than that, Judge Robert Brennan learned through an investigation that the Office of Alcohol Testing had intentionally withheld evidence during the hearings showing hundreds of failed calibrations on the machines. Brennan extended the time frame as a sanction for the office's misconduct and ordered the lab to obtain accreditation.
The ruling and notices do not automatically guarantee that someone will receive a new trial. They will first have to convince a judge that but for the breath test results, they would not have been found guilty.
The notices will explain that the recipient's case involved the use of the Alcotest 9510 and that as a result of the hearings into the machines' reliability, the results are now considered inadmissible by courts, and that they may have grounds to challenge the outcome of their case.
People who believe their cases might have been affected by the devices can call the private attorney who handled their case or the Committee for Public Counsel Services public defender intake line at 617-910-5856, or to go to www.publiccounsel.net/breathalyzer/ for more information.
