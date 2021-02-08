Now that's waterproof... Lobsterman fishes dropped phone, still working, from the depths days later

There is dropping your phone. And then there is treating your device like an Olympic sport.
Two weeks ago, Gloucester lobsterman Andrew Gossom was working on his boat, the F/V Sandollar, while it was tied up on the far side of the old Intershell building off St. Peter's Square.
The day was moving into the gloaming and Gossom was rushing to get to the store before heading home for dinner.
The 26-year-old Gloucester native was talking on his iPhone 12. He had called Tony Gross, his former boss on the Sandollar, telling him he'd lost a fender off the boat and wondering if Gross had any spares stored in his backyard.
As he talked, he moved to the pilot house to shut the door. It was then that the saints of circumstance decided to mess with young Mr. Gossom.
"The door jammed or something," Gossom said Thursday. "My hand slipped and the phone went flying."
The iPhone 12 can do many things. Flying is not recommended.
Gross, at home in Annisquam, heard two sounds. The first, while unusual, was unmistakable: The plop of something entering the water.
The second sound, this one emanating from Gossom, was also unmistakable. It was, shall we say, a colorful expression of frustration that cannot appear in this family newspaper.
"I knew exactly what happened," Gross said. "He showed up 10 minutes later at my door to borrow my wetsuit."
Slight problem — Gossom is someone whom Cousin Vinnie might describe as "a strapping yute." Gross is not.
"Yeah, we're not exactly the same size," Gossom said. "I really had to squeeze into that suit."
Meanwhile, back at the dock, night was falling in earnest and the temperature was dropping like, well, iPhones. Gossom went into the water. He located the phone. But he couldn't get to it to recover it. He called it a night.
Gossom spent the next few days fishing on another boat. By the time he returned to the Sandollar, the phone had been in the salt water for almost five days. And then genius struck — Gossom grabbed the 15-foot pool skimmer from home and headed back to the dock.
After one more frustrating session — he located the phone, but it kept getting covered with mud and muck each time he tried to retrieve it — Gossom finally snagged the phone and brought it to the surface.
"I put it in rice for a couple hours and then figured I'd give it a try," Gossom said. "I plugged it into the charger and it began to charge. Eventually, I turned it on and everything seemed to be working just about perfectly. It's still working."
"He was texting me three hours after he took it out the water," Gross said.
Gossom was asked if he'd ever mistakenly heaved anything else into the drink. A watch? A wallet? Keys?
"Probably all of the above," he said. "I'm pretty reckless with my stuff."
