NRC webinar will address Seabrook Station's 2020 performance

SEABROOK, N.H. – The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff will host a webinar Wednesday, June 9, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the commission’s assessment of safety performance at Seabrook Station for 2020.
The nuclear plant sits about 17 miles northwest — as the seagull flies — from parts of Gloucester and Rockport in Massachusetts.
The webinar will begin with a presentation by NRC staff on Seabrook’s performance. Then, members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions specific to the safety performance of Seabrook and the NRC’s role in ensuring safe plant operations following the presentation.
The NRC is not actively soliciting comments about regulatory decisions at this meeting. Those wishing to submit questions can do so in writing or verbally during the webinar. The NRC staff will provide guidance during the webinar on the methods available to ask a question.
In addition, questions may be submitted in advance to Brice.Bickett@nrc.gov or Christopher.Kline@nrc.gov.
Interested members of the public should register no later than one business day prior to the June 9 meeting: https://usnrc.webex.com/usnrc/onstage/g.php.
After registering, registrants will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar. This is a virtual public meeting where participants will be able to see the presentation on a computer screen. In order to hear the presentation, interested members of the public must register to obtain the phone call-in number.
The NRC’s annual assessment letter regarding Seabrook Station performance during 2020 can be found in the commission’s Agencywide Documents Access and Management System at Accession Number ML21055A404. ADAMS is accessible at www.nrc.gov/reading-rm/adams.html.
Additional information on the NRC’s annual assessment process and the safety performance of Seabrook can be found at www.nrc.gov/reactors/operating/oversight.html.