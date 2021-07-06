DANVERS — North Shore Community College has announced that it is using $1.2 million in federal emergency relief funds to help pay off debt for students whose lives have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, the money has helped 503 students pay off an average balance of $1,215 that is owed to the college. Sixty percent are students of color and 58% are female.
NSCC Interim President Nate Bryant said institutional debt prevents many students from completing their education and achieving their goals in life.
"This investment ripples into an economic boost in our community and strengthens our regional workforce, which will be crucial as we all look to build a sustainable economic recovery," Bryant said in a press release.
Colleges around the country have received billions of dollars in federal relief money to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic. North Shore Community College has received more than $24 million since March 2020.
About $14 million of that funding has been used by the college for COVID-related expenses such as shifting to remote learning and contact tracing. About $10 million has gone to students, who can use the money to pay for college or for indirect costs such as child care and laptops.
The college said the $1.2 million to help students pay their college bills is coming out of the $14 million in "institutional funding."
NSCC said helping students pay their college bills is a racial and economic justice issue because student debt disproportionately impacts Black and Latinx borrowers, especially women. The college said it has notified students who are eligible for the assistance and is encouraging them to contact the college.
Bryant said the college will continue to use federal relief money to to support students in the upcoming academic year.
"The pandemic has required the college to consider more flexible learning opportunities and I believe students can benefit from those opportunities and the support we can afford them because of this additional funding," Bryant said.
North Shore Community College is a two-year school based in Lynn with a campus in Danvers and an enrollment of about 10,000 students. The college named William Heineman, the provost at Northern Essex Community College, as its new president in April. Heineman started on July 1.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, pleighton@gloucestertimes.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.