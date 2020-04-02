NSCC loans ventilators to hospital for coronavirus patients

DANVERS — Two Saturdays ago, Winchester Hospital reached out to Jane Schweizer, program director of North Shore Community College's Respiratory Care Program, to see if the college could lend the hospital its mechanical ventilators that are normally used by respiratory therapist students.
The college said "yes" to the request, which was from one of its clinical affiliates faced with caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, classes are being held remotely and the vital, life-saving equipment — which can support the breathing of COVID-19 patient in respiratory failure — was not being used.
Winchester Hospital had been in line to receive some ventilators from outside suppliers, the community college said, but was then informed none would be forthcoming.
"We wished we could have helped all our clinical affiliates," said Schweizer in a brief interview Thursday, referring to Salem and Beverly hospitals.
Winchester Hospital is a strong supporter of the community college's respiratory care program, according to NSCC.
"Not only are the managers of the Respiratory Care Department alumni of our program, but the entire Respiratory Care Department provides exceptional clinical experiences to both our first- and second-year students," Schweizer said in a statement put out by the college.
The number of students that get clinical experience varies from year to year, but it can be up to 12 — six first-year and six second-year — students who intern there.
Schweizer said that up to 10 respiratory therapists at the hospital are graduates of the program as well. Five members of the Class of 2019 are employed there.
Respiratory therapists are trained to provide critical care in the emergency room, and in intensive care and neonatal intensive care units.
This past Monday, the community college loaned Winchester three state-of-the-art, industry-standard mechanical ventilators and a non-invasive ventilator, called a BiPAP machine. They were inspected by the hospital's biomed department and are set up and ready to go. The college has also donated personal protective equipment to other area health care providers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.