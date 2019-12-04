NSCC president to retire in July

DANVERS — North Shore Community College President Patricia Gentile plans to retire in July after seven years at the helm.
Gentile, 67, said Tuesday she was “honored” to serve as the college’s president.
“Every day has been inspiring because I have served with very dedicated and passionate professionals who are deeply committed to the mission of the college,” she said.
“The work that we do together has been at times difficult,” she added in a prepared statement, “because of the external trends impacting our sector. Yet I am so grateful for the creativity, determination, good humor, and adaptability of the trustees, faculty, staff and students that has positioned this college to remain an award-winning, student-centered institution and in a strong place to weather the challenges to come.”
Gentile came to North Shore in 2014 with a background in education and nonprofit leadership, succeeding Wayne Burton, who retired in 2013 after 13 years on the job. Vice President of Administration and Finance Janice Forsstrom served as interim president for five months.
Gentile came to North Shore from Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing, New Jersey, where she worked in various administration leadership posts. She holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a doctorate in educational leadership and higher education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She presently serves as chair of the Massachusetts Community Colleges Council of Presidents.
“When I arrived at NSCC,” Gentile said in her statement, “I promised to do the best I could and, like the lifelong Girl Scout I am, leave this organization in a better place than when I came.”
With the college entering its next five-year strategic planning process, she felt now was time to retire.
“It felt like it was the right time to say, ‘it’s time for a new president,’” she said in an interview.
Gentile made building community partnerships a cornerstone of her tenure.
“President Gentile has been an exceptional mentor and partner in advancing our shared commitment to serving the North Shore,” Salem State University President John Keenan said in a prepared statement. “Her leadership and innovative thinking led to our collaboration on the Seamless Pathways Partnership in 2018, which offers a more affordable path to a four-year degree. President Gentile is a true advocate for students, and her dedication will leave a lasting impression on North Shore Community College and the region as a whole.”
The efforts extended beyond academia.
“She connected extremely well with the students and the community at large, especially the business community,” said North Shore Chamber of Commerce President Robert Bradford. “She had a warm and welcoming personality that never faltered.”
Bradford said the chamber supported her initiatives, and under her guidance, the school improved academically.
Washington Monthly’s College Guide ranked it 13th in the nation for two-year colleges serving adult learners, and No. 1 in Massachusetts.
“During Dr. Gentile’s administration the college has been honored for its excellent leadership among public community colleges in the nation,” Dr. J.D. LaRock, chairman of the school’s board of trustees, said in a statement.
One of the things Gentile said she is most proud of are the partnerships the college has made.
Gentile oversaw the opening of a new wing on the Lynn campus, the addition of a Lynn veteran’s center, a community greenhouse and the opening of the MASSHire One Stop Career Center on the Lynn campus.
North Shore and Lynn Public Schools have been approved as a state early college designation, which involves college courses being taught at four Lynn public schools. Other partnerships include the CommUniverCity urban education and workforce collaboration in Lynn, and a partnership with the national nonprofit Year Up.
Gentile has also worked on transportation, food and housing insecurity needs of students.
“This is truly a ‘we’ thing,” she said, “Because people have truly risen to the occasion.”
The community college said it has “improved student outcomes, closed achievement gaps and graduation rates rose 31%,” during Gentile’s tenure.
During her tenure, she oversaw the closure of the community college’s satellite campus at the Cummings Center in Beverly, the city where the community college started in 1965. Adult education classes moved to the Danvers campus.
The community college, in a statement said Gentile guided the institution through difficult times of declining enrollment and decreased state funding, “while maintaining appropriate college staffing and budget reserves and attracting significant philanthropic and grant funding to the college, including the largest individual philanthropic gift to the college for its health care programs.”
The college’s annual enrollment has dropped from about 10,000 students to 7,500, about where it was in 2000.
This is due to external factors, Gentile said. “The economy has a major impact on us.”
The college sees fewer 18-year-old students fresh out of high school and more adult learners, with the average age of its students being 27. The Great Recession pushed a lot of people into education to hone their skills. But in an era of low unemployment, most of the students who go to community college are also working while trying to go to school. She said about 85% of students are employed, and about half of those full time.
That’s why the community college has been making internal changes, such as looking at hybrid classes and accelerated learning programs so students can earn their degrees in quicker, more flexible and less expensive ways, Gentile said.
The school’s board of trustees plans to conduct a national search for the college’s fifth president with the aim of identifying a finalist by the fall 2020 semester, according to the press release. Gentile earned $205,204 in 2018, according to an online database of statewide payroll of the state Office of the Comptroller.
Gentile, who said she has been working since she was 15, said she turns 68 next year, and her tenure at North Shore would be her “last hurrah.”
Though she will be moving back to New Jersey, “my heart will remain in Danvers, Lynn, and Middleton,” Gentile said in her statement.
