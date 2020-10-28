NTSB release details in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Mass., stands during his arraignment in district court in Springfield, Mass., on June 24, 2019. In a trove of documents released Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, by federal investigators related to a June 21, 2019, crash, Zhukovskyy, the pickup truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists, told authorities he had drug problem, regularly used heroin and cocaine but believed he was not impaired at the time of the crash. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, Pool, File)