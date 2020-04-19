Nuclear plant taking precautions during refueling outage      

SEABROOK, N.H. — The Seabrook nuclear power plant has been offline since the beginning of the month for its regular refueling outage. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the process is coming along with staff taking precautions to prevent the virus from spreading, according to a Nuclear Regulatory Commission representative.
Seabrook station, like all nuclear plants, undergoes a refueling outage every two years, usually during the spring or fall when the energy demand is lower. Seabrook’s current outage began April 1.
The plant sits about 17 miles northwest — as the seagull flies — from parts of Gloucester and Rockport, Massachusetts.
According to a statement from Lindsay Robertson, spokesperson for NextEra Energy, the plant’s owner, the company has been “closely assessing” the impact of COVID-19. NextEra has been urging its employees to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization for protecting themselves and others from the virus.
“Just as we do with our emergency situations, we have implemented our pandemic plan and are following our well-established procedures for ensuring continuity of service,” said Robertson in the statement. “This includes limiting access to our control centers to essential personnel only and putting various processes and procedures in place that are designed to limit the spread of the virus.”
Diane Screnci, spokesperson for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, said there haven’t been any nuclear safety concerns during the outage, and that the commission’s resident inspectors are making regular visits to the site but are doing other work remotely, including monitoring plant data and attending meetings.
“NRC staff is mostly teleworking, and when they do go into the plants they’re practicing social distancing and other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Screnci.
Screnci added that NextEra applied for and received an exemption that extends the company’s work hour limits for 60 days, which will give workers better flexibility when scheduling. The NRC granted the exemption on April 13.
According to a letter from NextEra to the NRC, the company sought the extension because it anticipated conditions where it could no longer meet standard work-hour controls. The exemption would allow for “alternative” work hour controls, which NextEra said would help it “complete necessary work, testing, and inspections in a manner that supports both worker and neighboring community safety to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
Natalie Hildt Treat, executive director for C-10, a Newburyport non-profit that monitors the plant, said members of her organization had been concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Seabrook’s refueling outage. But after a conversation with an NRC resident inspector, she said she felt better about how the situation is being handled.
“This thing (COVID-19) is everywhere,” said Treat. “Knowing that they’re taking the risk seriously and are doing their best to keep people safe is reassuring.”
Jack Shea may be contacted at jshea@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.