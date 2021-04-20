A local nursing home is seeing an uptick in novel coronavirus cases.
Seacoast Skilled Nursing Home and Rehabilitation, a 146-bed facility at 292 Washington St., has had eight reported cases of the novel coronavirus among its staff and residents in the past 14 days, according to data from the state Department of Public Health's COVID-19 Dashboard using data collected on April 12.
While two to three patients were briefly hospitalized, none remain in the hospital.
The positive cases were identified by frequent surveillance testing, explained Emily Sugrue, Seacoast/Bane Care Management's director of marketing and communications, on Monday.
"While not everyone has chosen to receive the vaccine, we continue to provide education and opportunities for those individuals to do so," she said.
Surgue said that when new positive cases were identified, those individuals were moved to a private room and transferred to an appropriate COVID unit.
According to the state's data, both Gloucester Healthcare and Den-Har Health and Rehabilitation Center in Rockport have no positive cases.
"COVID-19 remains a constant concern in our industry and the surrounding community, and Seacoast will not let up on any of the prevention measures," Sugrue said. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of our staff whose first priority is to continue to provide quality and compassionate care to our residents during this unprecedented challenge and thank our residents, their loved ones, and our valued employees for their continued patience, support, and trust."
CAPE ANN COVID NUMBERS
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 1,930 confirmed cases, 48 active, on April 15, up from 1,884 on April 7, and 51,607 tests given to residents as of April 10. At least 43 residents had died of COVID-19 complications and 1,839 had recovered as of April 15.
Rockport: 285 confirmed cases, eight active, on Monday, up from 281 on April 12. Among the confirmed cases, 48 are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 253 residents had recovered by Monday. At least 19 residents had died of the virus as of Feb. 9 while 11,152 tests had been given to residents as of April 10.
Essex: 174 confirmed cases April 10, up from 171 on April 7, and 5,785 tests administered to residents as of April 10. There have been 81 cases between Jan. 1 and April 7 and 90 in 2020.
Manchester: 221 confirmed cases, 3 active, on Wednesday, up from 220 on April 7, and more than 11,362 tests given to residents as of April 10.