BOSTON (AP) — Long-term care facilities can begin using rapid 15-minute COVID-19 tests to screen people entering the facilities who are not regular staff members, including visitors, state health Secretary Marylou Sudders said Monday.
Those who test negative can enter provided they already meet existing criteria, including not exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and complying with other requirements, such as wearing a mask.
The expansion of rapid testing follows an announcement last week about the use of the 15-minute tests to help screen students in K-12 schools who may be experiencing symptoms.