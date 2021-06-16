When Lynne Beattie became principal of O’Maley Innovation Middle School in 2018, a group of students joined her in the inaugural experience.
Those 202 students, now much older and wiser thanks to Beattie’s team, are voyaging onward to Gloucester High School.
“We’ve been through a lot together,” Beattie said at O'Maley's eighth-grade graduation ceremony on Wednesday. “You’ve additionally faced challenges that no one could have anticipated.”
“Challenges that are unique, one after the other, and you’ve continued to move forward, learn new routines, and remain positive,” she added. "You are tremendously resilient."
For the first time ever, the school hosted its eighth grade graduation outside on the track below the parking lot. The sun was shining, the ocean breeze was blowing and loved ones were either lounging in beach chairs or on their tiptoes, eager to get a peek at their graduates.
“When we entered school this year, no one anticipated that we would be sitting out here today together like this,” Beattie said. “It is really thrilling.”
As students sat for the last hour of their middle school experience, school administrators reminded them just how proud they were of this class for overcoming the challenges of learning in a pandemic.
"Even in the best of times, surviving middle school is no easy task," School Committee Member Joel Favazza said. "Even surviving a year in the O'Maley basement as eighth-graders is no easy task in the best of times. And you had to (do it) in a global pandemic...
"It is an accomplishment that few people can appreciate the way that you can appreciate because you actually lived it," he said.
"Because you have faced challenges over the past few years that no one would ever have anticipated, and came through with flying colors, you are ready to move on," Beattie added. "I can't wait to see what you accomplish in years to come."
And as the students walked off-stage officially high schoolers, Ace — the Gloucester police community resource golden retriever — wagged his tail in celebration.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.