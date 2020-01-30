O'Maley Academy's Drama Club is presenting the musical "Frozen Jr." this weekend and next.
Sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders make up the two casts performing this show, based on the Broadway musical and Disney film, that brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, including "Let it Go" and "Do You Want to Build a Snowman, " plus five songs written for the Broadway production.
"Frozen Jr." explores the emotional relationship between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.
Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 31 with Cast X, and Feb. 7 with Cast Y; and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, and Sunday, Feb. 9, with Cast Y, and Sunday, Feb. 2, and Saturday, Feb. 8, with Cast X.
Shows take place in the auditorium at O'Maley Innovation Middle School, 32 Cherry St. in Gloucester. Tickets, $5 for youth and $7 for adults, may be purchased at the door or online at https://omaley-drama.ticketleap.com/frozen-jr/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.