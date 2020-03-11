 Ocean View manse coming down this week  

The Manor House on the former Ocean View Inn property on Atlantic Road is being torn down this week.
"We've started initial demolition at the site, taking a couple of wings down," said Bryan Melanson, the site owner and owner of Melanson Development Group of Woburn. "But it all could come down as early as (Thursday). That building will be down and gone in a week."
In its place, two new duplexes will be built, courtesy of Melanson Development. According to workers at the site Wednesday afternoon, the buildings will be taken apart over a period of time.
Construction of the duplexes is expected to begin next month. In addition, Melanson is planning to replace the old storage units on the northernmost end of the property, bordering conservation land, with new condominiums. Initial designs were submitted to the city earlier this month.
"They're petitioning the town to bring in a cul-de-sac to the right of the duplexes," added Monte Marrocco of the Marrocco Group, the Winchester-based real estate firm brokering the properties. "They're looking at 11 condominium houses, but nothing has been confirmed by the town yet."
The Ocean View Inn property, across the road from the Atlantic Ocean and adjacent to the Bass Rocks Golf Club, is now known as "Aquarius on the Back Shore," a multi-home development. The land was purchased by Melanson Development Group in June 2018 for $7.5 million.
Since then, contractors have been busy restoring the property's High Cliff Lodge, the mansion nearest the corner of Atlantic and High Popples roads, into a modern, single-family home. The old hotel building was previously torn down to make room for another single-family home being built from the ground up.
"(High Cliff Lodge) has been preserved inside and out," explained Marrocco. "It will open sometime in May or June. To the right is the new single-family construction. The windows are up, hurricane windows, and the roof is on. It will catch up to (High Cliff Lodge) in September. "
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
