Hundreds of family members and well-wishers filled City Hall’s Kyrouz Auditorium on Thursday for a ceremony that recognized firefighters and police officers for their actions serving the public, and for their promotions.
During the ceremony, fire Chief Eric Smith read out the promotion of Lt. Kevin Gargan, a 2004 graduate of Danvers High, to fire captain, and the promotion of Alison Bacon and Dominic Gambale from firefighters to fire lieutenants.
Bacon grew up in Gloucester, attended the city’s schools, and graduated from Gloucester High in 2007.
After graduating from the University of Maine in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in biology, she attended Northern Essex Community College where she completed the paramedic program in 2016. She was hired in 2017 as firefighter/paramedic. She took the lieutenant’s promotional exam in November 2020 and was promoted to lieutenant on Sept. 11, 2022, Smith said.
“Alison has the honor of being the first female officer in the history of the Gloucester Fire Department and she has expressed how she feels privileged to serve the citizens of the city of Gloucester,” Smith said.
Gargan, who graduated from the University of New Haven in Connecticut where he received his degree in fire science, began his career with the department in 2011 as a paramedic/firefighter. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2016, and to captain last August. He is the department’s EMS coordinator.
Gambale started his career in public safety in 1992 as an EMT, Smith said. He graduated from Northeastern University in Boston as a paramedic in 1997 and he was hired as a firefighter/paramedic in 2005. He has served in several capacities in department and the union. He was promoted to lieutenant in September.
Police Chief Ed Conley presented the city’s seven newest police officers: Sean Riley, brothers Aaron and Noah Aiello; Andrew Marques; Julio Mercado; Oliva Durgin; and Dylan Snell.
Riley graduated from Gloucester High in 2011 and graduated from North Shore Community College with an associate’s degree in 2014. He graduated from the Reading Regional Police Academy in June.
The Aiellos brothers join another brother, Alex Aiello, on the police force. They are the sons of retired fire Deputy Chief Stephen Aiello and Ann Aiello, who works as a part-time matron for the Police Department.
Aaron Aiello graduated Gloucester High 2010 and served four years in the Navy from 2014 to 2017. He attended North Shore Community College and graduated in 2020 with an associate’s degree. Last year, he was appointed a full-time officer and graduated from the police academy in the fall.
Noah Aiello graduated Gloucester High in 2015 and attended North Shore Community College. He was appointed a reserve officer in 2020 and was appointed full time last year, when he also graduated from the police academy.
Marques graduated from Gloucester High in 2007. He served in the Navy from 2010 to 2011 and graduated from the reserve academy in 2019. He was appointed full-time in 2022 and graduated from the police academy in October.
Mercado graduated from Salem High in 2006. He graduated from Salem State University in 2011 with a degree in criminal justice. He was appointed a reserve officer in 2020 and was appointed full-time last year when he graduated the police academy in March.
Durgin was born and raised in Gloucester and graduated Hamilton-Wenham High in 2011. She was appointed a reserve officer in 2020 and last year she was appointed full time. She graduated the police academy in March.
Snell, who was raised and homeschooled in Gloucester, graduated from Geneva College in Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in 2012. He worked as a police officer for Gordon College in Wenham from 2016 to 2022. He graduated from the NECC-Methuen policy academy in 2017.
In addition, Sgt. Robert Morrissey, Detectives Josiah Aberle, and Thomas Quinn and Officers Alessandro D’Angelo, David D’Angelo, Michal Cimoszko, Jonathan Good, William Kendall, Christopher Liacos, Kyle Lucido, James Nicolosi, Robert Palazola and Jason Quinn were honored with commendations and awards for their work in the line of duty.
Conley presented was the Gloucester Police Commendation Medal to Aberle and Palazola for their actions on June 22, when they responded to a call for a young man missing in the waters of Vernon’s Quarry. They jumped into the cold water in an attempt to locate the swimmer, who, despite their efforts, did not survive.
“His family expressed their gratitude for both officers risking their lives to save one of another,” Conley said.
Smith also presented life-saving awards to Firefighters Sean Ellis, Joshua Severance, Douglas Sherman, Charles Scola, Wellington Machado, and Capt. James Santos for saving the life of a 2-year-old-child who was found choking on July 1.
A few days later on during the July 3 Horribles Parade, Smith said Ellis, Andrew Pierce, Severance, Robert Grover, Lt. Alexander Smith, and Deputy Chief Gaetano “Tom” LoGrande helped save the life of an onlooker who collapsed in the vicinity of a crew from Beauport Ambulance during the parade.
On Nov. 11, when a 29-year-old woman went into labor at 8 a.m., Firefighters George Black, Lukas McRobb and David Elwell responded, and the crew were able to deliver a healthy baby in the back of an ambulance on the side of the highway.
In addition, Mayor Greg Verga presented a citation to Officer George Carr and his wife, Renee, for leading an effort to collect, wrap and deliver more than 30 gifts to families in need during the holiday season.
