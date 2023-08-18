Police were stopping kids all over Gloucester Thursday afternoon — to give them free ice cream.
The Gloucester Police Department outfitted its Community Impact Unit Mobile Outreach Bus as the Kops-N-Kids ice cream truck and headed out on the road, making stops in the city’s neighborhoods until the treats ran out.
Manning the take-out window was Logan Patel and the unit’s new member Officer Brendan Chipperini, who is also the new resource officer for the city’s elementary schools. Also handing out treats were staff from employees of BankGloucester and Cape Ann Savings Bank.
The ice cream was donated by Sunny Patel of Sunny Variety, according to police.