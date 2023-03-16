SailGHS has $2,700 windfall courtesy of officers of the Gloucester Police Department and the club plans to use it to join the celebration of the city’s quadricentennial.
Members of the Gloucester Police Department twice a year are allowed to grow beards or color their hair to raise money for charity. The winter’s fundraiser, the second of the year, usually is given to a local nonprofit group. This year, 27 officers ponied up $100 each for the right to grow a beard on the job and chose SailGHS, Gloucester High School’s self-funded sailing club, to receive the $2,700 raised.
“Sailing and boating are an important part of Gloucester,” said Officer Joe Parady. “It is important for kids to learn water safety, and the laws of the waterways around Gloucester, which is why we decided to give this donation to the Gloucester High School sailing program.”
All the officers must be clean shaven by March 31 for the summer months.
Gordon Baird, one of the club team’s coaches, said the group is planning to use some of the money to organize and host a Gloucester 400+ Regatta a week or two before the Schooner Festival on Labor Day weekend. He said the club expects young racers from Annisquam, Manchester, Sandy Bay and Eastern Point yacht clubs to join the fleet racing contest.
The Gloucester Police Department has raised tens of thousands of dollars for local groups and charities through the beard-growing initiative.