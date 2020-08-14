Environmental officials in Massachusetts say the state is experiencing significant drought conditions following months of below normal rainfall and above average temperatures.
Kathleen Theoharides, the state's Secretary Energy and Environmental Affairs, on Thursday declared that all seven counties are in a Level 2 drought.
She said the designation means state and local officials need to put renewed emphasis on water conservation, including issuing more stringent restrictions in the most impacted communities.
Theoharides said the threat of wildfires is also heightened in the usually dry conditions and urged people to taker precautions when using charcoal grills, matches, and other open flames while outdoors.
She said most regions were experiencing a classic long-term drought, but Cape Cod and other areas in the southeastern part of the state are dealing with a conditions resembling a "flash drought" that can also increase fire danger and impact agricultural crops.'
Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken announced Tuesday that Public Works Director Mike Hale had instituted city-wide water conservation measures for one month to help ensure an adequate supply of water for all customers.
Gloucester's water conservation measures —in effect through Sept. 10 — include:
- Outdoor watering and lawn irrigation is permissible from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.
- Outdoor watering is limited to "handheld" with a hose or a watering can after 5 p.m. or before 9 a.m.
- Filling or replenishing of swimming pools from the city water supply is prohibited.
- Washing of vehicles, boats, driveways and sidewalks is prohibited.
"With these measures the city hopes to extend our reservoir drinking water sources further in case dry conditions persist and the cease these water restrictions in a month's time as our demand drops off seasonally," Romeo Theken wrote.
Manchester has also instituted water conservation measures. Residents are required to temporarily forego all outdoor and non-essential water use. including, but not limited to irrigation systems, car washing, pool filling and lawn watering. Limited hand watering is allowed. Violations the mandatory water ban can result in a fine of up to $200 per day.
Massachusetts recorded its second hottest July on record last month and temperatures throughout the first two weeks of August are nearly 4 degrees above normal in places, state officials said. Most areas, meanwhile, are seeing rainfall that's about 1 to 3 inches below normal precipitation.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.