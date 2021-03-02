A show of a Cape Ann artist's recent oil paintings are on show this month at a local bank.
Gloucester artist David P. Curtis has been painting during the COVID-19 pandemic and is holding an exhibition of his recent work at Santander Bank's Manchester branch, 17 Union St.
Comprised of approximately 20 paintings, the show may viewed during banking hours Wednesday, March 3 through April 7.
Curtis is an artist member and past member of the Guild of Boston Artists’ Board of Managers, an artist member and past chairman of the Arts and Exhibition Committee of the North Shore Arts Association in Gloucester, and an artist member and twice past president of Rockport Art Association & Museum. Primarily an outdoor landscape painter, he has won numerous awards for his work.
The artist, who has been instructing outdoor oil painting classes and workshops on Cape Ann, and throughout New England and Virginia, since 1993, is now teaching via Zoom because of the pandemic.
Paintings on display are available for purchase.