In no way does Nancy Blue consider senior dogs to be old.
“Not by any stretch,” the Rockport resident said. “They have years of energy and personality left to share, and are probably up to any activity you indulge in.”
And if anyone would know, it would be Blue.
For the past 16 years, Blue has been adopting senior dogs who have been dropped off at shelters. From poodles to mutts from Tennessee to Arkansas, six canines have found their forever home in Blue’s coastal home in Rockport. Blue used PetFinder.com — an online, searchable database of animals who need homes and directory of nearly 11,000 animal shelters and adoption organizations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico — as she sought each next furry friend.
“It all started with Alex the poodle,” Blue said, explaining that she and her husband Bob had adopted their first dog after retiring to Rockport.
Then came 9-year old Libby from Tennessee, who lived to be 14. Libby was followed by 10-year old Ajax who only lived 5 months after Blue's adoption due to melanoma.
Blue had Annie from North Carolina for four years and then adopted Cola, 10, from Arkansas. Unfortunately, Cola had mast cell tumors and didn’t make it to her 11th birthday.
You would think after so many dogs, Blue would be done with adoption. But if you are even asking that question, you don’t know Blue.
“I have been so blessed,” she said. Blue then pulled out a large manila folder and opened it to show photos of each dog.
“They are so grateful and they will come and sit and look into your eyes,” she said. “I swear they are looking into your soul.”
On June 2, 2019, Blue adopted Oscar, believed to around 10 at the time.
“He is a special case,” she said, looking down at her love.
Oscar was found in Maine, tied up outside where his rescuers suspect he had been from January to March, Blue said.
Starving and emaciated, “he was turned in to the Humane Society and found his way to Old Dogs New Digs and a foster mom who got him healed and ready for adoption.”
While he has a crumpled ear and scars on his face, Oscar surprised Blue in his kind personality.
“Sweet boy, sleeps almost all the time,” Blue said. “He holds no grudges against people or dogs. Amazing!”
“Given what he’s lived through he is a survivor, full of patience, but stubborn as the dickens. Maybe that’s what pulled him through,” she added. “Lately he is slowing down more with the loss of hearing and diminishing eyesight.”
As Blue has walked alongside each one of her four-legged friends to the very end, she has been grateful for the unique experience that elderly dogs bring to a home.
“With an older dog, they are past all of their pranks and tricks,” she said. “They are not going to surf the counter for food, they are all done with their trash and chewing your shoes off.”
“It has been an amazing trip,” Blue said.
Seeking a companion
Over the course of the past year, pet adoption agencies have seen an increase in adoptions.
At Cape Ann Animal Aid, which lists its available animals on PetFinder.com, the number of adoptions has only continued to rise as summer arrives.
“Our adoption numbers have stayed pretty consistent throughout the pandemic,” Executive Director Sunniva Buck said. “There is still a pretty high demand for our young, adult and senior pets.”
As the shelter see pets get adopted left and right, Buck noted that before even looking at an adoption agency, people should take a look at themselves.
“They need to really take an honest look at their own life-style, routine, what they are willing to compromise on and what they can provide and what works with their lifestyle,” she said.
