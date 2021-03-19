Old Rockport Firehouse renovation project preps for design phase

ROCKPORT — Before proper renovations to the Old Firehouse Trust building on Dock Square get underway, the Rockport Building Study Committee plans to stop the deterioration of its harbor-facing side.
Spencer, Sullivan & Vogt, an architecture and preservation firm based in Boston, completed a full survey of the building last month
“We hired them to do an assessment with the building to see what, if any, repairs would be needed,” said Building Study Committee Chairwoman Monica Lawton. “They highlighted the work that absolutely must be done before a major renovation would take place, and things that should be done or could be done to restore the building and return it to public use.”
Lawton presented the firm’s findings at selectmen’s meeting Tuesday.
“First thing that needs to be fixed is water penetration on the building’s back wall,” explained Lawton. “It faces the harbor and it takes a lot of damage from storms. There’s a lot of leaking and some of it is starting to damage the interior as well. The DPW is working right now to temporarily weatherproof the building until major rehabilitation can go underway. We don’t want any more deterioration to happen before work begins.”
Once that’s completed, Lawton said renovations would need to be made to the building’s foundation. This work isn’t immediate, as “the building isn’t falling down,” but it will be required in order the public to use the space.
Selectmen voted unanimously Tuesday for the Town Building Committee to continue its rehabilitation efforts.
“The next steps are to get a design firm to put together some of additional studies of the building to use and continue on building repairs,” said Public Works Director Joe Parisi.
These designs will be used to present to various contractors once the project goes out to bid. Currently, it’s too early to tell when that may be.
Costs for this phase of the Old Firehouse rehabilitation project are covered by two matching $27,000 grants from the Massachusetts Cultural Council and the Rockport Community Preservation Act. The town hopes to preserve the building’s original character while making it more accessible for public use.
The Old Firehouse building had long been under the ownership of a private trust up until this past decade. According to tax records, the town took ownership of the building sometime before 2014. Since then, it has been used to host various community events, including for the annual Motif No. 1 Day and the town’s annual holiday crafts fair.
