As they stood on the edge of Cunningham Road, Jacob Spanks and Victoria Lottatore waited in anticipation for their bus to arrive.
This year's first day of school marks a lot of firsts for Gloucester public schools as the novel coronavirus pandemic has shifted the way the community approaches education. But for Lottatore and Spanks, the 14-year-olds' biggest fear is meeting new people on their first day of ninth grade.
Asked if there was anything else they were nervous about, the two shrugged.
"Not really," Lottatore said.
Their parents, on the other hand, have some concerns.
"My mom keeps saying that I need to try not to get lost," Spanks smiled.
The nerves of both these students and their parents seem to be routine: packed lunches, making new friends, and finding the right classroom.
But as the yellow school buses made their way down the streets of Cape Ann, something was different.
A father was spotted instructing three boys to stand together as he snapped a "First Day of School" photograph. The boys threw their arms around each other, but a smile wasn't needed as matching masks covered each one of their faces.
Other parents ushered their children to their respected bus stops and tried to keep distance from other pedestrians who weren't masked.
Ivana Tripoli said the opportunity for her 8-year-old daughter Melissa to go back to a school building is big.
"It is great for her to be with her friends again and from school, they can learn better instead of staying home," Tripoli said.
Melissa Tripoli said she is most excited for art class.
When schools went to remote learning in mid-March to mitigate the spread of the virus, things were "really boring" for Spanks as he "couldn't see anyone."
With the Department of Early and Secondary Education telling school administrations to "do the best you can," Gloucester schools worked around the clock to find ways to salvage an academic year while hosting all classes remotely this past spring.
Seniors at Gloucester High School mourned the loss of final year traditions, teachers tried to engage students through a computer screen, and spring sports were nixed entirely, leaving budding athletes without the chance to clinch titles and be awarded the accolades they had dreamed of just months prior.
With a summer to plan how to regain the educational experience, Gloucester's school district chose a variety of learning models to welcome students back to class this Wednesday.
After conducting a feasibility study for each school, Gloucester's final plan was to have preschoolers meet in-person with reduced class sizes, elementary schools host in-person classes with an hour of remote learning scheduled in the afternoon, O'Maley Innovation Middle School as a full enrollment hybrid model and Gloucester High School to start remotely with a phased-in hybrid model later this fall.
Not all students who are able to go back to physical buildings chose to. The school district offered a remote learning academy, which is being utilized by 250 kindergartners through fifth-graders and 130 sixth- to eighth-graders .
Among those who began the school year at home is 10-year-old Lizzy Holmgren.
In her new kind of fifth-grade experience, Lizzy "has to be on a Chromebook all the time, I don't get to see my friends, and it just feels really different."
The decision to stay at home was not an easy one as the Holmgren family knew that there would be sacrifices.
"It was a very difficult decision for every household," said Jen, Lizzy's mother and a Gloucester city councilor at-large. "We ended up deciding on remote because we wanted to make sure Lizzy could see her family. She has not seen her extended family since March."
With the first day of remote learning done, Lizzy said she already has a lot of school work to do and is excited to make new friends and have fun.
Lizzy's goals for the academic year: "Return my work on time, do my best, and try not to get into trouble."
