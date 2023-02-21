O’Maley Innovation Middle School Principal Lynne Beattie, who led the Gloucester school through the COVID-19 pandemic, has announced plans to retire in December, Superintendent Ben Lummis said in an email to O’Maley and Grade 5 families on Friday.
Lummis said Beattie is approaching her 30th year in public school education and is in her fifth year at O’Maley.
“To say that Principal Beattie has led O’Maley through some of public education’s most difficult times would be an understatement,” Lummis said. “I am grateful to Ms. Beattie for her positive and professional approach to leading O’Maley through the pandemic, collaborating with the Department of Education on O’Maley’s sustainable improvement plan, and launching the curriculum review process that is underway at O’Maley. She is a caring, brave, and thoughtful leader who has helped put O’Maley on a positive path forward.”
The seaport’s only middle school serves grades 6, 7 and 8 and has 622 students this year, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s school profile. Lummis said Beattie making her retirement plans known now allows the district to search for her replacement during the typical timeframe for principal searches, ensuring the district can attract top candidates.
“While it will be hard to say goodbye to Principal Beattie when December comes,” Lummis said, “I am confident that the staff and leadership at O’Maley have the school on the right track. Even more great things are ahead for our middle school students, families and staff.”
More on the search process
Lummis said the district has posted the position with the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, the Massachusetts Elementary School Administrators Association, and Diversity Recruitment Partners in Education and will begin the search after February break. Candidates will be accepted until March 15.
The search process developed is “to ensure that we identify the most qualified and committed candidates,” Lummis wrote.
An in-person and virtual parent/guardian meeting is scheduled for March 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the O’Maley library to gather input on what staff and families want in a new principal. The district also plans to send an online survey to families.
The district is seeking two parents to be on the Principal Search Committee, which will be responsible for reviewing applications, selecting candidates for interviews, and conducting first-round interviews. The committee then will recommend semi-finalist candidates for the second round of interviews. Parents and guardians who are interested can email Rachel Refalo of the O’Maley Parent Teacher Organization before March 3 at racmatz@hotmail.com.
After a search process through March and April, it’s expected the superintendent will recommend the preferred candidate to the School Committee on May 10.
You can learn all about the principal search and its timeline at https://omaley.gloucesterschools.com/omims-resources/principal-search.
