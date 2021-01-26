When life feels pretty unsturdy, finding support can make a world of difference.
For local schoolchildren who are attending classes from home while a pandemic restricts in-person gatherings, this support comes in the shape of a square with four wooden legs.
O'Maley Innovation Middle School's teachers have partnered with the Gloucester Education Foundation to build small, portable desks for children to use at home while they are learning remotely due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
“I think it has been an amazing community experience here,” O’Maley Principal Lynne Beattie said Monday. “There has been a tremendous amount of excitement from the staff about getting together and doing something for the kids and families who need a space to work at home.”
O’Maley social worker Dan Graham, who spearheaded the project, said that teachers were inspired to build desks after reading about how other school districts were doing it.
“Why can’t we do this?” Graham recalled the question asked by multiple teachers.
While all Gloucester's schools offer an in-person learning choice, students are given the option to continue learning online through the city's Remote Learning Academy if they so choose.
The desk project was fast-tracked, Graham said, and all hands were on deck as teachers got the materials, set up workshop times and an ensemble line, and started making.
The Gloucester Education Foundation awarded the initiative $1,000 as initial funding to purchase enough supplies to build and distribute 50 desks.
“I think it (the initiative) is huge,” Graham said. “A lot of kids don’t have desks or a place in the house dedicated for learning. (The tables) create a space for learning and working.”
He went into detail of how it is important to separate work space from home space, adding that kids without a table were doing homework in the same place that they eat and play.
“We want to foster a space in the house that supports learning,” Graham said.
The 18- by 30- by 30-inch desks are made of a small pine frame with a dry-erase top that can detach and become mobile for use in smaller locations.
Thehe 30 desks that have already gone out to families in need were assembled and constructed by volunteer O’Maley staff — following social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines — from pre-made materials under the supervision of the school’s engineering specialist, Dave Brown.
"Gloucester Education Foundation is honored to support this incredible project with funds raised from the local community through our school response fund." said foundation President Aria McElhenny. "The desk project is yet another example of how much our teachers are going above and beyond the call of duty to make this challenging year better for their students in any way they can. We are so grateful for their hard work and compassion."
Additional desks are being constructed at Gloucester High School by students under the guidance of Gloucester High carpentry teacher Stephen Abell.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.