With just over a week to go before the presidential election, Cape Ann and North Shore voters appear to have made up their minds about which candidate they are voting for.
“Generally, I don’t think there’s anybody this close to the election that is undecided,” said Daniel Bennett, a real estate agent and chairman of the Danvers Select Board.
A former Republican who switched to unenrolled two years ago, Bennett is voting for Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election.
Therese Melden, a Manchester resident who co-founded the grassroots group We Are America the Beautiful, said she hasn’t come across any undecided voters recently through the group’s efforts. The group aims to educate voters and encourage them to vote thoughtfully.
“I suppose there could be someone who might be undecided because they are actually trying to think critically about what they are hearing and not just going along and following along because they always vote for one party or their partner votes a certain way,” Melden said.
Timothy Houten, an attorney and member of the Middleton Board of Selectmen, compared trying to find an undecided voter to attempting to catch “a great white whale.”
“There is such a stark difference between the two candidates that I’m not sure how someone could be undecided,” said Houten, who is also supporting Biden.
Only one voter who spoke with the Times’ sister paper The Salem News said he recently changed his mind about which candidate he would vote for.
Chris Wolforth, who is 38 and lives in Salem, decided to vote for Jo Jorgenson, the Libertarian candidate, after he watched and was disappointed by the first debate between Biden and Republican President Donald Trump.
“At first, it was OK, I’m not voting for Trump, period, because of the absurdity of it,” he said. “It was Joe Biden because he is what a presidential candidate should be in terms of being respectful and not lying as much.”
Wolforth said he researched both Trump and Biden’s policies, but he was much more impressed with Jorgenson’s platform. He noted that he liked her plans for criminal justice and student loan reform, and that he appreciated the fact that Libertarians tend to be fiscally conservative and socially liberal while maintaining a separation of church and state.
Wolforth added that he feels comfortable voting third party because he is confident that Biden will win Massachusetts. If he lived in a swing state, his vote likely would not have gone to Jorgenson.
“I would probably have to vote for Biden, but I wouldn’t have liked it,” he said, adding that he is strongly opposed to the two-party system.
Wolforth only decided who he would vote for a few weeks ago, but he said it would be difficult to find someone who is still undecided.
Melden said she hopes everyone is thoughtful about their vote and that she encourages everyone to vote regardless of which candidate they choose.
