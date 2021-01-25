More than 115 state lawmakers signed a letter earlier this month urging Gov. Charlie Baker to move funeral home workers into the first phase of the state’s vaccination plan.
According to the letter, written primarily by Rep. Sally Kerans of Danvers and sent to the governor on Jan. 14, funeral home employees are the only workers that regularly come into likely contact with the coronavirus who are not included in the first phase of the vaccine rollout.
“We might think of funeral directors and picture guys in black suits outside a funeral home organizing a procession to a church or cemetery,” Kerans said. “But the day-to-day work of funeral directors means they are in and out of hospitals, nursing homes, hospice settings, and private homes. They are very much what is referred to as front-facing, COVID-facing in their work.”
Funeral home workers are currently in the second phase of the state’s vaccination plan.
According to C.R. Lyons, a funeral director at Lyons & Sons Funeral Home in Danvers, his staff has handled the remains of more than 75 people who died as a result of COVID-19, and they’ve been in countless homes, hospitals and nursing homes where others have tested positive.
“We are going into known COVID situations on a daily basis, and we are going into buildings and rooms where we know people are living and breathing with COVID,” Lyons, who is also the president of the Massachusetts Funeral Directors Association, said.
Lyons said he has been trying for several weeks to get the state to recognize the importance of vaccinating funeral home workers early on, but he has largely been ignored.
“We are frustrated with inconsistent messages from the state,” he said, explaining that certain occupations have been placed higher up on the vaccination list because they regularly come into contact with bodily fluids and medical waste. “Those are things we deal with every day.”
Lyons believes funeral workers are essential to a functioning health care system.
“The faster we can get someone out of the hospital mortuary, the faster they can open up the bed in the ICU and morgue,” he said, explaining that if too many funeral home workers get sick or have to quarantine, there will be no one available to properly move the dead. “In order to facilitate good patient care, you don’t want a decedent — someone’s loved one — languishing in a hospital bed that can be used for someone else who really, really needs it.”
Kerans adds: “If their ranks diminish because of illness and having to isolate, we could be in a very dire situation. We could then have another public health problem on our hands if we can’t safely and properly handle the bodies of the deceased.”
Lyons said it was extremely meaningful to see how many state legislators signed the letter to the governor.
“It said to me that the state Legislature values our role in the public health system. We are a profession whose licensure and existence is based on our role in public health,” he said, adding that because there are fewer than 3,000 funeral home workers in the state, he believes it would be relatively easy to incorporate them into phase one.
“Most of us consider this work to be a very sacred duty, to be charged with care of a loved one, and we aren’t going to stop,” Lyons said. “But it is frustrating that the state isn’t valuing our work and recognizing the risk we put ourselves into.”
