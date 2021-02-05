Following the tracks of any animal can get you into a world of trouble. I know it did for me.
But let’s save that story — one of heroism, passion, and tragedy — for another day.
In other news, while exploring Poles Hill Conservation Area, I stumbled across a set of tracks in the freshly fallen snow that confirmed I was on a good path.
Too big to be a field mouse and too small to be bigfoot, I knew it could only be one creature: A dog.
And so with the hopes of finding another furry friend, I pressed onward through this newly discovered conservation land, which is tucked away behind Addison Gilbert Hospital.
The straight and narrow path leading up from the parking lot at Sunset Hill Road is lined by thistles and stones with little tree coverage from the big blue sky.
Although small bushes separate the trail from the wild forest, patches of open field with glacial erratics can be seen just beyond the hedge.
According to the website of local researcher Mark Carlotto, the Hill is an acidic rocky summit shrubland filled with a number of species that are dependent upon the specific ecosystem for survival.
While I moseyed along the path for some time, the paw prints I had been following took a sharp left turn towards the boulders. Looking up, a blue trail marker was nailed on a tree — signaling the start of a new trail.
Mostly marked by blue paint marks on various boulders, the path leads to Summer Sunset Rock. Also known as the top of the world.
In 2014, Carlotto and Mary Ellen Lepionka discovered evidence of a solar observatory built over 2,000 years ago on this very hill. It was found that the people who built it used certain large boulders and the horizon to determine the summer and winter solstices and the spring and fall equinoxes.
Three other boulders - a part of this observatory - can be found on the red trail, which is on the opposite side of the main path.
The conservation land has been through a lot, including risk of development and natural disasters.
In 1997, a proposed development on the Hill almost altered the land forever. The project, however, was squashed when a group known as ‘The Friends of Poles Hill’ formed and worked for two years to save it.
With help from the state, Essex County Greenbelt and other local citizens, the Hill was saved and is permanently protected by the Greenbelt and the city of Gloucester.
In 2017, the land saw another near-miss as a 6-acre brush fire brought more than 55 firefighters, including a Rockport crew, to the woods to help douse the flames.
While singed, the conservation area survived.
To this day, the land is protected and maintained by trail stewards a part of the Cape Ann Trail Stewards. People are often found meandering to the top of boulders to view the sunrise and educate children about the land's rich history.
While no canines were discovered on my particular venture, I did find a new spot to breathe deeply and run wild.
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
ABOUT POLES HILL
Trailhead(s): Parking can either be found at the intersection of Sunset Hill Road and Perrywinkle Lane or along Riverview Road. Parking is extremely limited so carpooling is recommended.
Activities: Hiking, dog-walking, mountain biking, birding, and sunrise watching.
Distance: 1 mile
COVID-19 status: Open.
Level of difficulty: Easy.
Field notes: The Sunset Hill Road entrance to this conservation land is extremely steep for about .2 miles. The path levels out after that.
Those seeking a gradual incline are recommended to enter from the Riverview Road entrance.