After a resident of Marshfield Street reached out to Councilor Jen Holmgren about parking issues, one more road has been added to the city’s Resident Only parking list.  

The City Council voted Tuesday night to add Marshfield Street to the list of city streets and roads that will be “resident only” parking this summer and tow-away zones for anyone else. 

“We unfortunately left Marshfield Street off the list of resident-only parking but they are right off of Bond and very close to Stage Fort Park and they were very concerned about non-residents parking there,” Holmgren said Tuesday night. 

The roads on the list, most in neighborhoods surrounding Gloucester’s beaches, will now be resident-only parking from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from May 1 to Sept. 15. The council also raised the fine for a violation from $15 to $50.

To avoid ticketing, residents will need to display a resident parking sticker. According to the city ordinance, a resident parking sticker is defined as a parking sticker for persons who demonstrate proof of Gloucester residency and ownership of the vehicle on which the sticker is to be displayed. 

Resident parking stickers cost $5 and are available for purchase at City Hall. 

Gloucester residents who have already purchased a $20 Gloucester beach sticker do not need a new, separate sticker to park in resident-only locations. However, a $5 resident parking sticker does not count as a beach sticker and does not allow parking in the city's beach lots.

RESIDENTS ONLY

These streets have been added to the list of “Resident Only Parking” byways: 

Marina Drive

Brightside Avenue 

Edgemoor Road

Farrington Avenue (from St. Louis Avenue to Atlantic Road) 

St. Louis Avenue 

Cabo Drive

Loma Drive

Puerto Drive 

Rio Drive 

Hartz Street

Tolman Street 

Williams Court 

Harrison Avenue 

Eastern Avenue (Easterly side in front of numbers 72 through 84, Hartz Street to Abbott Road)

Elizabeth Road

Abbott Road

Traverse Street 

Stage Fort Avenue 

Beachmont Avenue

Tolman Avenue 

Crowell Avenue 

Old Salem Road

Hough Avenue 

Winsor Lane

Western Avenue (from Winsor Lane to Hough)

Bond Street

Essex Avenue (from Western Avenue to Bond Street)

Andrews Street

Duley Street

Vulcan Street 

High Street

Cross Street

Mondello Square

Sayward Street 

Decatur Street

Middle Street (from Western Avenue to Washington Street) 

East Main Street (from Eastern Avenue to Route 128 traffic lights)

Eastern Point Road (from Grapevine Road to Niles Beach)

Bass Avenue (from Brightside Avenue for a distance of 500 feet, across from 7-Eleven)

Moorland Road

Haskell Street

Colburn Street

Quarry Street

Dornell Road

Hodgkins Cove Parking Area (next to entrance of UMass Marine Station off Washington Street)

Marshfield Street

