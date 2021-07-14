After a resident of Marshfield Street reached out to Councilor Jen Holmgren about parking issues, one more road has been added to the city’s Resident Only parking list.
The City Council voted Tuesday night to add Marshfield Street to the list of city streets and roads that will be “resident only” parking this summer and tow-away zones for anyone else.
“We unfortunately left Marshfield Street off the list of resident-only parking but they are right off of Bond and very close to Stage Fort Park and they were very concerned about non-residents parking there,” Holmgren said Tuesday night.
The roads on the list, most in neighborhoods surrounding Gloucester’s beaches, will now be resident-only parking from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from May 1 to Sept. 15. The council also raised the fine for a violation from $15 to $50.
To avoid ticketing, residents will need to display a resident parking sticker. According to the city ordinance, a resident parking sticker is defined as a parking sticker for persons who demonstrate proof of Gloucester residency and ownership of the vehicle on which the sticker is to be displayed.
Resident parking stickers cost $5 and are available for purchase at City Hall.
Gloucester residents who have already purchased a $20 Gloucester beach sticker do not need a new, separate sticker to park in resident-only locations. However, a $5 resident parking sticker does not count as a beach sticker and does not allow parking in the city's beach lots.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.
RESIDENTS ONLY
These streets have been added to the list of “Resident Only Parking” byways:
Marina Drive
Brightside Avenue
Edgemoor Road
Farrington Avenue (from St. Louis Avenue to Atlantic Road)
St. Louis Avenue
Cabo Drive
Loma Drive
Puerto Drive
Rio Drive
Hartz Street
Tolman Street
Williams Court
Harrison Avenue
Eastern Avenue (Easterly side in front of numbers 72 through 84, Hartz Street to Abbott Road)
Elizabeth Road
Abbott Road
Traverse Street
Stage Fort Avenue
Beachmont Avenue
Tolman Avenue
Crowell Avenue
Old Salem Road
Hough Avenue
Winsor Lane
Western Avenue (from Winsor Lane to Hough)
Bond Street
Essex Avenue (from Western Avenue to Bond Street)
Andrews Street
Duley Street
Vulcan Street
High Street
Cross Street
Mondello Square
Sayward Street
Decatur Street
Middle Street (from Western Avenue to Washington Street)
East Main Street (from Eastern Avenue to Route 128 traffic lights)
Eastern Point Road (from Grapevine Road to Niles Beach)
Bass Avenue (from Brightside Avenue for a distance of 500 feet, across from 7-Eleven)
Moorland Road
Haskell Street
Colburn Street
Quarry Street
Dornell Road
Hodgkins Cove Parking Area (next to entrance of UMass Marine Station off Washington Street)
Marshfield Street