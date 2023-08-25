One person was injured when an SUV slammed into a well-known Gloucester ice cream store on Washington Street early Friday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at Carl’s Cones, 185 Washington St..
The injured person was transported to Beverly Hospital, according to firefighters on the scene. The nature of the injuries was not known.
The SUV could be seen partly inside the shop after it had plowed into the corner of the building on Grove Street.
The store, Carl’s Cones, was not open for business at the time.
“Thank God no one was in there,” said a witness who did not want to be identified. Another witness said a dog was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Police and fire officials directed traffic and kept onlookers back from the crash scene at the intersection of Washington with Grove Street and Centennial Avenue. The shop is located diagonally across from George’s Restaurant & Bar at 178 Washington St.
Assistant Building Commissioner Donald Belanger arrived at the scene only moments after the crash. Belanger said it was too early in the investigation to comment on the nature of the crash or what the impact had on the structural stability of the building.
Carlos Goulart and his wife Courtney own and operate the business. The couple’s daughter Carlie is manager of the creamery. They also have a son, Brett.
Efforts to reach the Goularts before deadline were unsuccessful.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.