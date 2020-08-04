After months of adjusting to a new normal due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, local food pantries have begun to get back to some sense of normalcy.
Both The Open Door, with locations in Gloucester and Ipswich, and Beverly Bootstraps have resumed accepting food donations.
"Community has long been the foundation of The Open Door's mission, and we are pleased to open up more ways for people to help," said Julie LaFontaine, president and CEO of The Open Door.
The Open Door
The Open Door, which serves Cape Ann and surrounding communities, will continue curbside food distribution from both pantries over the summer.
It has resumed food rescue and community collections for the pantries on Emerson Avenue and 00 Southern Heights in Ipswich as well as furniture pickup appointments at the Second Glance thrift store at 2 Pond Road.
Groups wishing to organize a community food collection should contact the nonprofit first at info@foodpantry.org for a complete list of COVID-19 guidelines.
Canned goods can be dropped off on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A bin is placed outside the front door at 28 Emerson Ave. in Gloucester.
The Open Door is allowing gardeners wishing to donate surplus vegetables to come Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gardeners are asked to let the person at the desk know perishable food is being dropped off.
People wishing to schedule a Donation Center or furniture pickup appointment may do so at www.foodpantry.org.
Beverly Bootstraps
The Bevelry Bootstaps pantry and service center, at 35 Park St. in Beverly, like The Open Door had suspended accepting food donations in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. And like The Open Door, Bootstraps, which serves Beverly and Manchester, until now had primarily sought monetary donations, with the exception of one drive-through food drive.
Bootstraps marketing supervisor Sally Hunter said the pandemic has left the pantry struggling to serve the needs of a client population that's doubled in recent months.
Heavily dependent on individual and corporate donations, Bootstraps is accepting donations Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m., and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Among the items in need are cereal, healthy kids' snacks, peanut butter, tuna fish, soup, spaghetti sauce, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene products, and diapers, sizes 3-6.
Food must be unopened, not expired, and in good condition. Frozen food must have been purchased frozen and cannot have been thawed. Refrigerated food must remain refrigerated and be cold when it arrives. If it is donated on a Thursday, it may not last over the weekend.
More information on Beverly Bootstraps and how to donate is available at www.beverlybootstraps.org.