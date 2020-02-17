With hopes of adding a few more doors to its daily operations, a local nonprofit is looking to the community for support.
The Open Door has launched a $1.7 million capital campaign to construct a new building next door as it plans to expand operations and build a new commercial production kitchen.
The capital campaign will also assist the organization, headquartered at 28 Emerson Ave., in retiring the mortgage that came with the newly purchased property at 26 Emerson Ave.
"This new property and expansion is a game-changer for The Open Door — and for our community," said Julie LaFontaine, president and CEO of The Open Door. "It is going to deepen our ability to serve the community."
Since it purchased the 26 Emerson Ave. property last May, the non-profit that is dedicated to alleviating the impact of hunger in the community has been drafting building plans and strategizing how to make the most out of the new space.
"We followed a strategic growth plan to get us to this point," LaFontaine said. "This expansion will enable us to address the community's food security needs through the lens of better health. It will help us become even more efficient while increasing our foods distribution capacity and adding critical services."
Although many have been effectively cared for in the organization's 11,000 square foot building, an added 4,500 square foot building with a 2,900 square foot addition connecting the two buildings will allow much needed elbow room to improve The Open Door's daily operations.
The biggest addition at the new building will be a new teaching and commercial production kitchen.
"Our kitchen is the heart of everything we do at The Open Door," said Kerston Lanes, chair of The Open Door's Board of Directors. "With a larger, more professional, well-designed space, we will prep our medically tailored groceries, host multiple volunteer groups, expand our training opportunities, and of course, produce hundreds of thousands of delicious meals for our clients."
The new kitchen will enable staff to prepare fresh daily its community meals, senior soup and salad meals, Grab 'n Go items, and partially to fully prep other items.
The additional space will make allow for larger groups of volunteers to help out and double as an experiential learning classroom for The Open Door's "On Your Mark" youth training culinary track.
The space will also act as a dry storage space for large quantities of donations, have an additional cold storage unit dedicated just for the kitchen, dish-washing and laundry rooms, and two electric kilns to fire bowls year-round for the Empty Bowl Dinner project.
Private counseling, workshops, and training activities open to clients and the public are also scheduled to take place in the planned property.
In addition to building a new kitchen and programming space, the expansion will include the purchase of two trucks and three vans for the non-profit's fleet.
In 2019, The Open Door provided 1.71 million meals to 8,287 separate individuals. The new vehicles will help upgrade the organization's transportation and assist it in bringing food to all who are in need across Cape Ann and the North Shore. The Open Door serves residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Hamilton, Wenham, Rowley, Boxford and Topsfield.
Prior to announcing the campaign in mid-February, the non-profit raised 90 percent of the $1.7 million goal during its quiet phase in December 2019. The Open Door is now looking to the community during the campaign to help raise the final 10%.
"The Open Door reflects what this community thinks is important; its people," LaFontaine said. "The community's investment in this project is an investment in the lives and health of people we serve that will pay dividends of which we can all be proud."
The Open Door staff is anticipating that work on the newly acquired building will begin this summer and be completed at the end of 2020.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
How to help
The mission of The Open Door is to alleviate the impact of hunger in the community. It is looking to the community to help it raise the last 10% of a $1.7 million capital campaign to build a new, larger commercial kitchen and purchase new delivery fleet vehicles.
Donations can be made online at www.foodpantry.org or by mail to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.
More information about The Open Door and ways to support the capital campaign may be found at foodpantry.org, emailing info@foodpantry.org or calling 978-283-6776.
