The head of The Open Door food pantry says it is seeing a 20% increase in the number of Cape Ann and North Shore residents visiting its pantries at a time when it’s completing an expansion project at its headquarters on Emerson Avenue in Gloucester.
Meanwhile, The Open Door also reports a 28% spike in requests for food assistance from January through August compared with the same period last year, President and CEO Julie LaFontaine said. Last year, the organization served 1.7 million pounds of food and served 1.4 million meals.
To make residents aware of the need, City Council members last Tuesday donned orange T-shirts and proclaimed September Hunger Action Month in the city during their first in-person meeting, also on Zoom, in City Hall’s Kyrouz Auditorium.
On Friday, National Hunger Action Day, Mayor Greg Verga, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and state Rep. Kristin Kassner, D-Hamilton, stopped by The Open Door to mark Hunger Action Month with a proclamation and a photo with The Open Door staff and volunteers in orange T-Shirts standing in front of group’s Mobile Market Farmers Truck.
Also on hand wearing orange were Ward 3 City Councilor Frank Margiotta, The Open Door’s farm truck coordinator, and Councilor-at-Large Tony Gross, a longtime volunteer at the food pantry.
Hunger Action Month is Feeding America Network’s nationwide campaign to raise awareness and encourage action to address food insecurity.
Later, Verga and the city’s new director of public health, Dominique Hurley, toured the expansion in advance of a ribbon cutting scheduled for later this year.
The Open Door serves those living in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Essex, Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield, Boxford, Hamilton and Wenham.
The tour took in the new Food and Nutrition Center, some of which is being used and some of which is still under construction. The project connects two buildings after The Open Door bought the former Cape Ann Food Co-Op building in 2019. Plans were to have the project built in 2020, LaFontaine said.
“We all know what happened in 2020 instead,” she said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “So, now, three years later, we are coming down the home stretch.”
The $4.4 million capital campaign project was paid for by federal fiscal 2022 Community Project Funding secured by U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem; Community Development Block Grant funding from the city; and private donations, according to The Open Door. The organization is still seeking to raise $250,000 to cover costs of the project. (To inquire about making a donation, email development@foodpantry.org.).
LaFontaine said she was thankful for the partnership with Gloucester, the other cities and towns The Open Door serves, the area’s state representatives, Tarr, the governor’s office through state Food Security Infrastructure grant funding, city Community Development Block Grant funding, American Rescue Plan Act funding “and all the ways that each one of you work with us to make sure that we can put food out the door to go on someone’s table every day.”
“Three things,” Tarr said, “No. 1, we all need to remember how important food insecurity is and how pervasive it is and recommit ourselves to doing everything we can to prevent it. No. 2, we are so fortunate for Julie LaFontaine and Sarah Grow (director of development) and the leadership team … and No. 3, we are incredibly lucky to have this organization that evolves and grows and adapts to be able to meet the needs in the community as they arise, and this beautiful building, this beautiful expansion is a representation of that.”
A tour of the facility included the new foyer that has a window into the facility’s new, commercial production kitchen producing 250 meals a day and 500 meals on weekends.
“Welcome to this beautiful, new state-of-the art kitchen,” said Food Services Manager Dan Trimble, a Salem resident, who showed the group the kitchen’s new equipment, a large commercial tilt skillet, sinks and work stations. “A lot of people have told me this is kind of the nicest kitchen in Gloucester.”
