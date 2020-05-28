Because of the COVID-10 pandemic, The Open Door has postponed what would have been its 20th anniversary Empty Bowl dinner, which raises money for the local nonprofit organization and provides a simple meal of bread and soup to those attending.
To fill the void, the hunger relief organization has kicked off a social media campaign, called #MyBowlAtHome.
The annual Empty Bowl, usually held in late May, has become a tradition for many participants, and usually draws more than 1,000 people.
"The bowls are created with love, to serve as a reminder, that somewhere someone’s bowl is empty," said Julie LaFontaine, president and CEO of The Open Door. "We are so grateful to our community, local businesses, and donors from throughout Essex County and beyond for their tremendous support of our COVID Emergency Response and Recovery efforts. With so many people experiencing the pandemic’s economic punch, The Open Door has seen an unprecedented 40 percent increase in requests for food assistance, and the community has stepped up to help.”
The organization is working on the "Empty Bowl 2020 Reimagined" for a later date.
In the meantime, the agency has called people to get creative in their photographs and post their favorite "Empty Bowls" from years past on their social media feeds and stories. Those contributing photos are asked to tag @opendoorma and use the hashtag #MyBowlAtHome.
Those photos can show how they use their favorite bowl, whether for a meal, a decorative table setting — or even feeding a pet.
The Open Door staff say the only goal is to showcase "our vibrant and caring community" and to express thanks for the continued support of the organization.
"With people staying home, we want to inspire a little joy, encourage creativity, and have the community come together to share photos and stories of their Empty Bowls," said LaFontaine.
The winner for most creative post will be announced publicly at the Empty Bowl Reimagined 2020 event. The social media campaign runs through Sunday, May 31.
Last year, The Open Door provided 1.71 million meals — more than 2 million pounds of food — to 8,287 people through its food pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich, mobile markets and meal programs. It serves residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Boxford, Hamilton, Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield and Wenham.
For more information and ways to provide support, visit foodpantry.org, or send an email to info@foodpantry.org or call 978-283-6776. Donations can be made online at www.foodpantry.org or by mail to 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.
HOW TO HELP
