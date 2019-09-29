NEWBURY — An open house, "Celebrating the Great Marsh and its Watersheds," will be held Oct. 5 at Marshview Farm in recognition of the marsh as a valuable local treasure.
This family-friendly event, from noon to 4 p.m., will be led by scientists from the Plum Island Ecosystems Long Term Ecological Research Program, the Marine Biological Laboratory Ecosystems, and Greenbelt — Essex County's Land Trust.
The scientists will present research on the Great Marsh and its watersheds. The Great Marsh extends from the New Hampshire border to Gloucester.
Research at the Plum Island Ecosystems Long Term Ecological Research Program explores how sea-level rise, climate change and human impacts are reshaping the marshes and estuaries behind Plum Island — the largest remaining marsh in the northeastern U.S., according to a press release.
The open house will feature hands-on activities for children, a short overview research talk, and posters and displays in the lab.
Refreshments will be available. Marshview Farm is at 297 Newbury Turnpike in Newbury.
