The Gloucester Open Space and Recreation Committee seeks new members. This group meets monthly to create and implement a plan for the city which will ensure the existence and access to open space in perpetuity; recommend planned city growth; and promote awareness and use of open spaces.
Open spaces include parks, beaches, woods, the waterfront and Stacy Boulevard. Recreation is considered ball fields, playgrounds, skate parks, bicycle infrastructure, boating, fishing, and the dog park.
Meeting are currently held via ZOOM.
Those interested in serving are encouraged to send a letter of interest to the mayor’s office, 9 Dale Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930, or vkrawczyk@gloucester-ma.gov.