Open studio offers vision of music and art  

Courtesy image/Stephen Bates, a musician and artist, is holding an open house at his residential studio in Manchester on Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On both days, there will be a musical performance at 1 p.m. The show is called "Exuberant Paper Kinetics." Pictured here is the work"Linking back up together."