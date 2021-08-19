Open studio offers vision of music and art  

MANCHESTER — Stephen Bates, a consummate musician and artist, is once again opening up his residential studio to share his continued explorations in the creative process.
Bates, a lifelong musician and artist, will host an open studio featuring the exhibit "Exuberant Paper Kinetics" at 2 Masconomo St. in Manchester on Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On both days, there will be a musical performance at 1 p.m. Visitors are asked to wear masks.
In 2009, Bates moved with his wife to Cape Ann. He has been teaching silk painting at the Ten Pound Studio in Gloucester since 2010.
His musical journey began at age 10 when he began playing clarinet, and later studied with Leon Russianoff in New York City. Russianoff taught at the Juilliard School and the Manhattan School of Music, and was the first clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic.
Bates attended Mannes College of Music in New York City, and later joined the Marine Band in Washington, D.C., after which he began to play with the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra in the nation's capital. He had the job for 36 years, retiring in 2009 when he moved to Manchester.
His affection for all things art also has a long lineage of sorts.
"My parents immigrated from Russia and Ireland to Canada and then New York City where they lived in Greenwich Village in the 1930s. Neither of them had much education, but they were surrounded by the arts in the village and when they moved to Patchogue where I grew up, I was brought up with music and art and poetry in the house," noted Bates.
At the age of 14, Bates recalled how his parents took him to the Guggenheim Museum where he first viewed works by Kandinsky, a Russian artist of modern and abstract works.
"The impact of that experience deeply influenced me, creating a life-long connection with Kandinsky," said Bates. "Although I did not have formal study of art, I spent hundreds of hours in museums and found that I was drawn to the modern artists, especially of the early 20th century. Thus began my linking up music and art, as did Kandinsky and Klee."
On Cape Ann, Bates continues his creative explorations and has begun to expand into sculpture, or what he likes to call "dimensional painting."
IF YOU GO
What: "Exuberant Paper Kinetics," works by Stephen Bates at an open studio.
When: Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Musical performance on both days at 1 p.m.
Where: 2 Masconomo St., Manchester. V
Details: Visitors are asked to wear masks; no RSVP needed. For more information, call 978-526-1443.