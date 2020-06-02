Operators shut down Seabrook reactor after 'unplanned event'

SEABROOK, N.H. – The Seabrook Station nuclear power plant had to be manually shut down by plant operators Friday afternoon after an unplanned insertion of control rods.
Peter Robbins, director of nuclear communications for NextEra Energy, Inc., the owner of the plant, said in a statement Monday "our operators followed their procedures and training and initiated a manual shutdown of Seabrook’s reactor after an issue with a piece of equipment. All systems responded normally and the equipment issue has been addressed. Seabrook Station is in the process of returning to full power."
The plant sits about 17 miles northwest — as the seagull flies — from parts of Gloucester and Rockport, Massachusetts.
In a notification to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the company said the plant was running at 100 percent power on Friday when "the reactor was manually tripped" when a group of control rods "unexpectedly inserted" into the reactor.
David A. Lochbaum, a member of the advisory board of the nuclear watchdog group C-10 Research & Education Foundation, Inc., and a former director of the Nuclear Safety Project for the Union of Concerned Scientists, studied the report and said, "The key takeaway is that the plant operated as it was supposed to, and this was more of an economic event than a safety event. The control rods being inserted caused the plant to power down."
Natalie Hildt Treat, executive director of the Amesbury-based C-10, said in a statement Monday, "While it was disconcerting to learn that Seabrook Station had an unplanned event that resulted in the reactor being manually shut down, it sounds like safety mechanisms worked as they were supposed to work."
She cited Lochbaum's report to C-10 about the shutdown, in which he wrote "there were little to no safety implications," and she added, "That is certainly a relief."
Lochbaum said an unplanned insertion of control rods at a U.S. pressurized water reactor like Seabrook "occurs about once a year to once every other year."
Seabrook Station, with 1,244 megawatts of electrical output, was recently granted a 20-year license extension by the NRC through 2050.
Coincidentally, the NRC staff will discuss the 2019 safety performance of the nuclear power plant during a virtual meeting on Wednesday, June 3.
The online session will begin at 5:30 p.m. and online registration is required to take part. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with details for joining the meeting. To hear the presentation, those interested must register to obtain the phone call-in number, according to an NRC press release.
NRC staff responsible for plant inspection and oversight will participate, including the resident inspectors based full time at the site.
Seabrook operated safely in 2019.
The meeting notice is available on the NRC website, www.nrc.gov., along with current performance information, which is updated quarterly.
