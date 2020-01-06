Residents who couldn’t dissuade a site-selection team and the School Committee from voting to replace East Gloucester and Veterans elementary schools with a new building on the Veterans site are ramping up their efforts as the fight heads to new venues.
Before work can start on the projected $73 million building — a significant share would be borne by the state — the plan needs to prevail in three votes. The City Council must sign off. The state Legislature must approve using the site for the new building for a purpose other than the one intended by the benefactor who gave the property to the city. If everything else falls into place, city voters will have to approve borrowing required for the project.
Critics of the plan say they have gathered more than 600 signatures of Gloucester voters opposing the project. They also have met with elected officials they hope to enlist in their cause and say they plan to reach out to more. In a recent interview that lasted several hours, several activists offered several reasons for their stance.
Mary Ann Albert Boucher listed the loss of green space in a congested part of the city as a major reason — and one that is reinforced by demographic trends. “We’re losing children,” she said. “We should be building up our schools and our neighborhoods.”
She said she fears for what is “a beautiful community” around East Gloucester School.
Boucher also is a fan of small schools. “Prove to me that consolidation is going to improve the education purpose,” she said. “Show me where consolidation has improved education?”
“I understand people want the best for their children,” she added. “Prove to me consolidation is best for their children.”
Patti Amaral and Denise Goulart Pascucci were among a group that worked tirelessly to raise $280,000 to light Mattos Field, the longtime home of the Cape Ann Women’s Softball League and planned site for the new school. “And now that’s all going down the drain,” Amaral said.
Amaral also said she opposes diminishing a site that honors Gloucester native Joseph Mattos, who was killed in World War I.
Pam Steele said not just plans for new schools, but what she sees as unfettered “development” overall, are jeopardizing the character that makes Gloucester special to many residents. “It has torn the city apart,” she said.
City officials, however, counter that ageing buildings such as East Gloucester and Veterans will require extensive maintenance if they are to continue in use. Proponents of a new school also argue that modern approaches to instruction require flexibility that isn’t available in traditional classrooms.
"Schools that produce better results are those schools that cohesively and cogently apply the best research-based instructional practices and which establish the culture and the means for ongoing, continuous reflective practice," he said. "What further promotes student learning is an atmosphere of intimacy. There are ways in which students can feel known and understood through the ways in which a school is organized."
Safier took exception with the suggestion that an elementary school of 440 students – the proposed size of a new East Gloucester School – is large. He cited data indicating that many of the state’s best-performing elementary schools enroll more than 400 students and a significant of them have between 500 and 800 students.
School Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope, who says he is serving is final term, has said on numerous occasions that consolidating the city’s elementary schools is financially prudent.
A group reviewing proposals for a new school’s exterior appearance is scheduled to meet Jan. 7. Barring any significant delays, a new school could open in 2023.
Steele is convinced her group has a good chance of blocking construction of a new school at the Veterans site after watching the successful efforts by neighbors of the Gloucester Crossing shopping center to put a new school in their neighborhood, which already has seen major changes in recent years.
“The Green Street people were very well-organized,” she said. “Nobody could have put a school there after (listening) to them or they would have been run out of town.”
