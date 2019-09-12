The fall Youth Acting Workshops of Gloucester Stage Company have guest instructors who will share everything from their professional experience to swordplay.
The six-week workshops are open to students ages 5 to 19, and run from this Friday, Sept. 13, through Oct. 19.
The fall 2019 session features acting instruction taught by award-winning actress Heidi Dallin, a Harvard graduate and Gloucester native.
The master acting class will feature Academy Award nominee Lindsay Crouse.
Stage combat and sword play will be taught by Tom Kee from Showtime's "City on a Hill" and Gloucester Stage's 2017 production of "To Kill A Mockingbird."
The 2019 Education Apprentice Liana Genoud will provide instruction on acting for the camera, performing Shakespeare and movement and action in theater.
Ryan Cannister from ImprovBoston and Gordon College will teach advanced improv techniques, and actor Mickey Solis, starring in the current Gloucester Stage production of "The Lifespan of a Fact," will teach about audition preparation, audition techniques and "how to ace an audition."
Dallin said the Gloucester Stage Youth Acting Workshops are designed to nurture the creative spirit of the students and help them develop self-confidence, communication and teamwork skills.
"The children can use these skills both in their daily life and school, but it introduces them to the skills necessary for professional theater," said Dallin.
Students are divided in classes according to age. The Children's Class, ages 5 to 10, meets Fridays, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 to 11 a.m. The Advanced Teen Class, ages 14 to 19, meets Fridays, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Teen Class, ages 11 to 13, meets Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information and to register, call 978-283-6688 or visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
